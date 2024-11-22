Familiar faces stand between Wigan Athletic and Wembley dream after trophy draw

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Athletic will face a number of their former favourites next month after the round 32 draw of the Vertu Trophy – the new name for the Bristol Street Motors Trophy – handed them a trip to League Two outfit Chesterfield.

Among the Latics old-boys on the playing staff are Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley, Ryan Colclough and Tom Naylor, while James Berry came through the Academy but left without playing a first-team game.

Grigg, in particular, is at the top of his game, having scored eight goals in a seven game sequence that helped him secure the League Two player of the month award for October.

Will Grigg and Michael Jacobs will be waiting when Chesterfield host Latics next month

In addition, the Spireites are managed by Paul Cook, who is assisted by Gary Roberts.

The tie will take place the week commencing December 9.

Latics have twice won the competition in its previous guises.

In 1985, they defeated Brentford 3-1 in the final of the Freight Rover Trophy.

Some 14 years later, they lifted the Auto Windscreens Shield after beating Millwall 1-0 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Paul Rogers.

Full draw:

Northern Section

Morecambe vs Lincoln City

Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra

Stockport County vs Bradford City

Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town

Rotherham United vs Tranmere Rovers

Blackpool vs Aston Villa Under-21s

Chesterfield vs Wigan Athletic

Doncaster Rovers vs Port Vale

Southern Section

Wycombe Wanderers vs Swindon Town

Peterborough United vs Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient

Walsall vs Reading

Cheltenham Town vs Cambridge United

Colchester United vs AFC Wimbledon

Burton Albion vs Stevenage

Exeter City vs Birmingham City