Familiar faces stand between Wigan Athletic and Wembley dream after trophy draw
Among the Latics old-boys on the playing staff are Will Grigg, Michael Jacobs, Chey Dunkley, Ryan Colclough and Tom Naylor, while James Berry came through the Academy but left without playing a first-team game.
Grigg, in particular, is at the top of his game, having scored eight goals in a seven game sequence that helped him secure the League Two player of the month award for October.
In addition, the Spireites are managed by Paul Cook, who is assisted by Gary Roberts.
The tie will take place the week commencing December 9.
Latics have twice won the competition in its previous guises.
In 1985, they defeated Brentford 3-1 in the final of the Freight Rover Trophy.
Some 14 years later, they lifted the Auto Windscreens Shield after beating Millwall 1-0 thanks to a last-gasp goal from Paul Rogers.
Full draw:
Northern Section
Morecambe vs Lincoln City
Wrexham vs Crewe Alexandra
Stockport County vs Bradford City
Bolton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United vs Tranmere Rovers
Blackpool vs Aston Villa Under-21s
Chesterfield vs Wigan Athletic
Doncaster Rovers vs Port Vale
Southern Section
Wycombe Wanderers vs Swindon Town
Peterborough United vs Northampton Town
Charlton Athletic vs Leyton Orient
Walsall vs Reading
Cheltenham Town vs Cambridge United
Colchester United vs AFC Wimbledon
Burton Albion vs Stevenage
Exeter City vs Birmingham City
