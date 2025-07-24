Family of Debra Wright make remarkable charity gesture
The 47-year-old mum of four and grandmother of seven - and wife of Town chairman Chris Wright - was fatally injured in a jet ski crash on the Costa del Sol.
Debra's family and the club were inundated with messages of love and support from all over the country.
"It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that on behalf of Ashton Town FC we announce the tragic death of Debra Wright, wife of Chris our chairnan who was tragically killed while on holiday in Spain,” read a Town statement at the time.
"Our family are in mourning at this sad time and we ask for time for Chris and his family and everyone at the club to be able to start to come to terms with this tragedy.”
Now Chris has decided to raise some money in her name to support a cause very close to her heart.
"Deb survived breast cancer with the help and support of the Thomas Linacre centre in Wigan," he posted.
"Please donate to this wonderful cause rather than buy flowers for her funeral. Thank you - Chris x"
Breast Cancer is the most common cancer in the UK. Over 55,000 women and 390 men a year are diagnosed with breast cancer. Yet around a third of these cases are preventable.
Breast Cancer UK is working to prevent breast cancer through education, scientific research, collaboration and policy change.
Click here to donate to Debra’s page
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.