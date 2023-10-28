Fan given lifetime ban after ex-Wigan Athletic striker subjected to vile abuse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Footage emerged of Bogle being confronted by a 'fan' during Saturday's meeting at Priestfield, which Newport won 2-0 thanks to a brace from the 30-year-old.

And Gillingham director of operations Joe Comper confirmed the club have already acted with the utmost urgency.

Omar Bogle was the victim of abuse during Newport County's visit to Gillingham on Saturday

“I think most people will have seen the clips on social media and I just wanted to reaffirm what action we have taken and our stance on this sort of behaviour," he said.

“One thing that people will see today from the way that we have responded, is that our stance is zero tolerance.

“We are absolutely disgusted, and we are frustrated if I’m honest.

“We have dealt with it within 30 seconds, the person involved was taken and arrested by the police.

“Statements have been taken throughout the game and we have actually spent a lot of time dealing with that incident throughout the game to make sure the person gets dealt with appropriately.

"That will now be handled by the police.

“I think it is quite clear – everyone has seen the video and everyone can see what has happened.

"But it’s important that we, as a club, show we take it very seriously.

"We dealt with it very quickly and the person was dealt with.

“One thing I want to make a point of saying, and I think this is important to note, we put out a statement last week asking for fans to come forward and help us deal with these problems.

“The response from the majority of the Gillingham fans has been outstanding today, really outstanding.

“I’ve seen a few people state online they are 'embarrassed to be a Gillingham fan'.

"I understand that, because of that one person but let me tell you, the number of people in this stadium - and there have been people on all three sides by the way - have come up to me.

“We have actually been struggling to deal with the number of people who are trying to tell us what happened, and that makes me proud.

"That makes me proud to be a Gillingham fan, because the club is frustrated and sick of it, and actually so are the majority of the fanbase that are here.

“They don’t want to see it, they understand the repercussions it can have on the club.

"The majority of people here are as desperate to stamp it out as we are.

“So that actually makes me proud and I am thankful to the fanbase.

“That was the main reason I wanted to come on and make that point.

"Yes, it’s not a great look for the club, I’m not happy about it and I do not want these incidents to happen.

"But actually, most of the people here, related to Gillingham Football Club, don’t either.