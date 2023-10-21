News you can trust since 1853
Football in mourning as Sir Bobby Charlton passes away at the age of 86

Manchester United and England great Sir Bobby Charlton – who spent a short time with Wigan Athletic in the mid-1970s – has died aged 86, his family have announced in a statement.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 21st Oct 2023, 16:29 BST- 2 min read
Charlton was a key member of England's victorious 1966 World Cup team and also enjoyed great success at club level with United, who became the first English club to win the European Cup in 1968.

A statement on behalf of the Charlton family said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family.”

Tributes have been flooding in for Sir Bobby Charlton, who has died at the age of 86Tributes have been flooding in for Sir Bobby Charlton, who has died at the age of 86
The statement added: "His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

Charlton's European Cup success at United came 10 years after the Munich air disaster, which he and team manager Sir Matt Busby survived but which claimed the lives of eight of Charlton's team-mates.

Born in Ashington on October 11 1937, Charlton played in the World Cup final alongside his brother Jack, who died aged 85 in 2020, and won 106 caps for England, scoring 49 goals.

He made his debut for United in 1956 and went on to play 758 matches for the Red Devils, scoring 249 goals. Both were long-standing club records until they were overtaken by Ryan Giggs and Wayne Rooney respectively.

Charlton won three league three titles and one FA Cup at Old Trafford and, after leaving United in 1973 and becoming Preston manager - before serving Latics at Springfield Park as a director and also caretaker manager – he returned to Old Trafford 11 years later as a director.

He was knighted for services to football in 1994.

Related topics:Bobby CharltonManchester UnitedEngland