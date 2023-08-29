Forgotten man of Wigan Athletic desperate to make most of second chance

The Northern Ireland winger appeared off the bench against Barnsley on Saturday - his first outing for Latics in the league for 21 months.After arriving from Rangers in the summer of 2021, Jones struggled for game-time at the DW Stadium.

He was loaned out to St Mirren in January 2022, and spent the whole of last season with Kilmarnock.

Jordan Jones was back in a Latics shirt for the first time in 21 months at the weekend

However, after being welcomed back into the fold by Shaun Maloney this summer, Jones was eyeing a fresh start - until a calf problem picked up in the first week of pre-season training set him back weeks.

Having worked his way back to full fitness, Jones now wants nothing more than the chance to show Latics fans what he's capable of.

"It's such a cliche to say this summer was a fresh start for me, but it realI felt like it was," he said.

"The injury was a massive setback, but I feel like I'm in a very good place mentally otherwise, which is very important.

"It was just a calf injury, but we initially thought it was only a grade one, which is typically 10 days or so.

"Unfortunately, it was a grade two, which takes four to six weeks to clear.

"That obviously knocked me back, but I feel like I'm in a really good spot again.

"Physically, I'm in the best shape I feel I've been in for a long time.

"There's obviously a big difference between being fit and match fit, but the quicker I can get back involved, the better it'll be."

Boss Maloney's faith in Jones was shown in January, when he attempted to recall him from his loan in Scotland, only to be scuppered by unforeseen circumstances,

"The manager showed huge belief in me in January by trying to recall me from my loan spell, which unfortunately didn't happen," Jones acknowledged.

"I really appreciated it though, and I was desperate to come back after the summer and make a real fresh start.

"I've known the manager for a while, he was also the Hibs manager for a spell.

"I was over the moon when he tried to call me back, it was the chance to play for this club, which is all I ever wanted to do.

"What happened was beyond disappointing, and was very hard to deal with for a while.

"But look, it's happened, and everything else that's happened at this club, that's also happened, and I just want to be positive about the future."

Jones is particularly excited about the chance to resume his on-field partnership with close pal Charlie Wyke, who has started the campaign with a bang.

"I've been like a proud dad watching Chaz, after everything he's been through," Jones added of his fellow Teessider.

"I've known Chaz since I was seven years old, so the sooner I can get back on the field with him, sticking a few crosses on his head, the happier I'll be.

"I just love him to bits, when I came back in the summer I was living with him for about a month.

"We loved it...well, I loved it, I'm not sure he loved it as much, but we've always got on brilliantly.