Form may lead to a Wigan Athletic tactical rethink, admits boss Maloney

The Northern Ireland international - making his first start of the season - scored a hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Leicester City at the DW.

His previous five appearances had all been off the bench, with Charlie Wyke having started the campaign with a bang.

Charlie Wyke and Josh Magennis have scored nine goals between them already this season

While two into one clearly won't go, Maloney says he has given plenty of thought to fielding both players to give the side maximum goal threat.

"For Josh to get his hat-trick was great," said the Latics boss. "But I was more pleased with his overall performance.

"His leadership skills have been really good, and he's been pushing really hard.

"Tactically, I haven't played with two No.9s this season, but I'll have to make a decision on that.

"Sometimes what you see out there on the pitch makes your decision, so we'll see.

"If Josh and Charlie continue their form, then clearly I have to find a solution for both of them."

Several 'fringe' players gave Maloney a massive nudge in midweek, with the manager now having as tough a selection dilemma as he's had.

While a couple of players have been affected by illness, there are no fresh injuries to contend with.

And Maloney's options will increase further over the next 'two or three weeks', with new signing Steven Sessegnon nearing full fitness after a disrupted pre-season.

"It's been really good to have Steven on board, and hopefully he'll get some reserve minutes under his belt," added Maloney.

"Because it's been a period of time, we'll have to build him up, so I still think it's two or three weeks before we see him around the first team.

"He's really starting to look good, and he's another quality player to be added to the group."

Maloney is expecting a tough game this weekend against Joey Barton's Bristol Rovers, who have lost only two of their opening seven league matches.

"They're a really good footballing team, and they've certainly going to try to play through us," he said.

"They've got a really good player in the No.6 role, (Ryan) Woods (on loan from Millwall), and they've got threats in the attacking areas, especially on the right-hand side.

"They can hurt you in a number of areas, and we have to be as good without the ball as we were against Cambridge.

"We have to be very hard to break through first and foremost, and then I think the talent we have will get its opportunity at the other end.

"I know we can play under big pressure, and we have to do that again this weekend.

"The performance away from home has been good, but I always want more.”

Latics will be backed by another sold-out away contingent at the Memorial Stadium.