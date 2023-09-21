Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Caddy from the 5:

After a couple of minor bumps in the road, the 'Believe' bus is back purring again with two wins in a week. Yes, I'm counting the scabby EFL Cup thing...a win's a win! Back to Saturday, and we were very good for the first 75 minutes, I thought. The subs then seemed to unbalance the team and, after giving them a penalty, we were hanging on at the end, and the final whistle couldn't come quick enough. Maybe a bit of complacency set in, because Cambridge aren't a good side, no matter what their league position says. A mention for Stephen Humphrys, he was superb...tearing their defence apart time after time, he really looks up for it this time round, after slumming it in Edinburgh last season, and I see a great year for him. Going off-piste a bit, but here's a few words about the modern-day football fan that's been bugging me this week. Some 'internet famous' fan said 'Manchester United is the hardest club to support at the moment with what we're going through'. I know, I know, stop laughing at the back, I couldn't believe what was reading. Of course it's not the majority of their fanbase, and it's not just them...a Manchester City fan was having a pop at Luton for having the sheer audacity to be in the Premier League and was showing them what they (City) had won! Well just pipe down lad, you only have to go back 20 odd years and you were just another lower league club yourselves, with dreams of the Premier League. What I'm getting at is the self-entitlement and pig-headedness of 'some' of the bigger clubs' fanbases. Remember lads, when you're at the top, the only way is down. Nothing lasts forever, and the streets don't forget. Try telling Southend - who could be wound up next week - or Bury, or Reading, or Scunthorpe, or ourselves (twice in four years), and many, many more how hard it is to support a club that's actually in trouble, and aren't just fighting for a Europa place instead of a Champions League spot. Oh the misery, eh? Anyway, I digress, back to Saturday, and a trip to Bristol to see their second club Rovers play, and another tough game is expected. One thing's for sure, though...if we win, keep the cigars away, lads...it’s a long season. Right, I'm off digging out my Wembley stuff and raising a 'Bow to the Tics after whacking Leicester in midweek, it's ours to lose obviously! Altogether now: 'Wemberlee, Wemberlee...'

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics warmed up for this weekend's trip to Bristol Rovers with a seven-star display against Leicester City Under-21s in midweek

Matt Auffrey:

Shaun Maloney and the lads wasted no time in re-establishing a winning culture at the DW by winning two matches over four days in their recent return from the international break. We defeated a formidable league opponent in Cambridge on Saturday thanks to some individual moments of goal-producing brilliance early in the second half. We'd then make eight changes for the midweek cup tie against the Leicester Under-21s, and found our stride in the second half again after a slow start to the match. With five different Latics players finding the back of the net that evening, ranging in age from 19 to 33, we were given many reasons to feel confident about the depth in our squad. The gaffer made it blatantly clear before our first EFL Trophy match that this was a competition we’d be taking seriously. The 7-1 scoreline at full time further confirmed the players were on the same page as Maloney. It's clearly Wembley or bust from this point forward. Looking ahead to this weekend, the gaffer’s post-match comments indicated the competition would be tighter than ever for places in the matchday squad and starting 11 for our trip to Bristol Rovers. The team is as healthy as it has been at any point of the season, and more young players are getting up to speed on what they need to do to contribute for the first team. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the same starting line-up as Cambridge on Saturday, but I also wouldn’t be surprised to see players like Callum Lang and Tom Pearce work their way back into the group as well. With it being over a month now since our last away victory - an emphatic one in Horwich - it would be nice to resume our winning ways on the road sooner than later. While there is little pressure for the team to work its way into the top six over the coming months, it’s evident through seven league matches there is a fair bit of quality in the squad. Why shouldn’t the expectation be to win more often than not? Similarly to Cambridge, Bristol Rovers will look to build upon a finish in the bottom third of League One last season as they aspire for greater success under the tutelage of Joey Barton. They represent the profile of a team we should aspire to consistently beat - home and away - if we are going to become promotion contenders again in this division. Nearly every league match so far has presented a great array of challenges, and our next one should be no different. Teams will continue to set up in a manner that plays against our strengths. Maloney made the necessary moves that allowed us to build a two-goal lead after 75 minutes against Cambridge, with little goal threat from the visitors up until they were awarded a penalty. If we can keep our composure early on, limit our mistakes, and convert enough of our best chances over the course of 90 minutes, another three-point reward surely awaits us. Let’s continue to back the lads every step of the way. There’s no reason for the fun to stop now.

Alan Rogers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Well, all things considered, it’s not been a bad few days in Latics land. Starting on Saturday, we had a quick peep into the new Fan Zone, and caught up with a few old faces – old being the operative word! They were some of the members of a local scooter club and had come along to take part in the new venture. Everyone seemed to be enjoying the Fan Zone and hopefully it will go from strength to strength – but more of that later. Moving on to the game, and although it’s always nice to get three points, it’s also good when we get a bit of entertainment thrown in. The first half was promising – if a bit uninspiring – but the second half really got the crowd going. Latics started brightly and were rewarded after 10 minutes when Stephen Humphrys cut in from the wing, stepped over the ball, and fired a delicious shot into the net. Five minutes later, we thought it was all over when Martial Godo danced his way into the penalty area to set up Thelo, who lashed the ball into the roof of the net. After we had all sat back down, I smirked to myself and then announced: “Looks like Thelo was waiting for Godo there….” The reaction was mixed to say the least. Most of the family ignored me, others just stared. I’m convinced they had no idea what I was talking about. Savages.

Anyway, back to the game and, Latics being Latics, that meant making it hard for themselves –and for us for the last 15 minutes. Callum McManaman seemed annoyed when the Cambridge winger slotted the ball between his legs, so he took his revenge in the box. Fair penalty, and cue a hectic end to the game. But three well-earned points, onwards and upwards and all that. A couple of other points...I thought the Cambridge manager, Mark Bonner, conducted himself well, during, and after the game. We sit near the dug-outs, and far too often we are distracted by the antics in the opposition box. But on Saturday, Bonner seemed to hit the right level. He stood up for his team when necessary but didn’t go over the top. And after the game, unusually, we had an opposition manager mostly talking sense. The other point...I know we always like to moan about referees, but this season seems to be worse than ever. We had the dubious sending off the other week, but there have been some genuinely ridiculous decisions – and Saturday was no different. From where I was sat, Charlie Wyke was miles offside when he set off towards goal at the start of the game, and there were other strange decisions. Seems stupid to moan when the decisions are actually going our way at times, but we just need better, all-round decisions. It’s something to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. Fast forward to Tuesday, and basically we just need to pick out the gems from an all-round sparkling performance. A hat-trick from Josh Magennis could be said to be the highlight, but equally important could be the goal from Callum Lang, who looked as if a weight had been lifted from his shoulders. Josh Stones capped an impressive performance with his first senior goal and, all in all, a great night’s work.

Returning briefly to the Fan Zone, I was lucky enough when I worked in the US to witness similar events at all four major team games – basketball, ice hockey, American football and baseball. All sports approached the Fan Zone in slightly different ways, but obviously they wanted to draw more fans in – and keep them entertained throughout the day. But there are pitfalls. I watched games in different cities at different times of the year, and they always made sure the fans were entertained in a weatherproof environment. Saturday looked as if it was a success but, if it is to be a long-term commitment, suitable venues need to be found. The other drawback to the Fan Zone – and I’m sure this will never be a problem at Wigan – is that the entertainment often actually overshadows the game. I was once watching a baseball game at PNC Park - the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates - and halfway through the evening, I was surprised at how few people seemed to be actually watching the game. I went to buy a drink and discovered the concourses, lounges and bars were packed. People were eating, drinking, playing pool, and watching a band. They were even watching other sports on giant screens! Now the game wasn’t that bad, but there was simply too much else going on. And I experienced the same thing at basketball etc. I don’t suppose the owners were too bothered about what the fans were spending their money on as long as they were spending, but it was a strange way to watch a game. I’m sure our American friends can explain how this all works much better than I can, but it was definitely always an experience!

My final words on this subject also have a bit of a crossover into the closer relationship with the Warriors. I mentioned at the start that I met some mates who had driven their scooters to the Fan Zone, and apparently they have done the same thing at Warriors games. I knew some of them were Warriors season card holders, so I asked one of them if he was staying on to watch the game. He thought for a minute then started to laugh. 'No chance!' he roared. 'I’m not watching that rubbish!' Then I remembered he was also an Everton fan. Perhaps we have a long way to go yet…

George Chilvers:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I suspect my opinion on Saturday's win will coincide with the views of most of my fellow co-correspondents: A very welcome three points to keep our campaign on track, a good performance in the first half, slightly derailed (see what I did there - on track/derail … oh forget it) by a raft (metaphor gone to pot now) of substitutions that seemed to destabilise the performance, but overall I'm happy with it. The team really seems to be gelling at the right time. Shaun has got the team into the right mindset. As for Tuesday, well obviously a 7-1 win with a number of squad players (I think is the term) starting also bodes well. It's nice to see Josh Magennis get on the scoresheet, as goals make all the difference to a striker's confidence, and for once we seem to have strikers who know where the net is. But - and of course, being a Latics' column, there has inevitably to be a 'but' - I'm afraid at this stage you still won't persuade me about the competition. 'Hypocrisy alert', that if we get through the group stage and seem to have Wembley in sight, I'll be fully behind it. But Tuesday demonstrated to me what is wrong with the current format. The official non-sponsored name of the competition is the EFL Trophy. But Leicester City Under-21s aren't an EFL team. So what in the blistering blue spirit of Harry Lyon are they doing in this tournament? The idea of the tournament was to give Third and Fourth Division clubs (in old money) the chance to get to Wembley. Would a final between Liverpool Under-21s and Arsenal Under-21s mean anything, even to those armchair pundits who 'support' the teams. Of course not, and meanwhile lower EFL clubs - who would love the chance to perform on the big stage - could possibly be denied. It ain't right. The PL/Championship Under-21s were thrust into it to benefit English football apparently, the youngsters learning from proper competition. I have no idea what Leicester learned from Tuesday's pasting, and we can be sure there will not be hordes of players from any of the Under21s even from the bigger clubs taking centre stage in the Premier League, or in the England squad, in a few years' time. The clubs will still, as now, be dominated by foreign imports. Let's get back to basics, restore the competition to what it was meant to be, and I'm sure you'll see bigger crowds (oh, and while I'm at it, 7pm kick-offs are a rubbish idea too). I'm genuinely really pleased the lads did well, though, and look forward to more meaningful encounters. See you at Wembley.

Charlie Keegan:

Seven goals scored in our first EFL Trophy game of the season, and a maximum of seven games left until Wigan Athletic could be lifting the trophy at Wembley. It couldn’t happen again, could it? Heading into the Leicester City Under-21s game, I was not sure what to expect, as it was a side I knew very little about, and cup competitions are known for throwing up very different challenges to league games. That said, I was impressed with them throughout the first half. Foxes manager Ben Petty had set them up well to sit back, absorb pressure, and try to catch us making mistakes to launch a counter. Wanya Marcal was key in this, and it is clear why Enzo Maresca has wanted him playing at Championship level on occasions this season already. After pouncing on a loose ball from Liam Morrison, he showed his electric speed, and will be happy to have his name as the one assisting Arjan Raikhy’s sublime effort into the top corner. The goal certainly woke Latics up, and I feel it was what they needed as, at times throughout the first half, they looked to be a little lethargic, perhaps a tad complacent. We know from Shaun Maloney’s press conferences this is something that is unacceptable and, no matter the opponent, the gaffer wants us to match their energy and desire, and then better it. Whatever was said as half-time, well...it worked. Just 23 seconds had passed after the ref's whistle and Latics were 2-1 up after a solid build up down the right. Latics had come out with a point to prove, not only to the fans that they could secure our first win, but it seemed to prove a point to themselves that they wanted to fight for a chance at securing more appearances throughout the season. Many were saying before that 'it’s just an Under-21s side, Latics shouldn’t have a problem'. We have to beat whoever is in front of us, and a fair few League One and Two sides fell to defeats on the night against Under-21 sides...Morecambe 0 Liverpool 3, Colchester 0 5 Tottenham 5, Bristol Rovers 1 3 West Ham 3, Sutton United 2 Aston Villa 2 (where the Academy won the penalty shoot-out). This was a test for the Latics, a different one than usual, but we perfected that second-half game-plan. Liam Shaw looked very good in the midfield, as did James Balagizi and Scott Smith, the latter even moving to right back for the final stages of the game, and providing the final assist from a pinpoint cross. Callum Lang looked the happiest I have seen him in a long time after his goal, and it immediately looked like the weight of a goal drought had been lifted off his shoulders. Maloney even mentioned in the post-match interview that Lang needs to 'take the pressure off himself. He is a good player and a leader for us'. The wing plays, through Jordan Jones and Jonny Smith, allowed them both to state a case for pushing Martial Godo and Stephen Humphrys and, even though it will be difficult to prise that starting spot, it allows for strength in depth. My special mention of the night actually goes to somebody who wasn’t even on the field. That mention goes to Gregor Rioch, with three more Academy players featuring last night. Harry McHugh, Chris Sze and Josh Stones each picked up a goal, each performed very well, and to see them now stepping up to join fellow graduates Sam Tickle, Charlie Hughes, Scott Smith, Baba Adeeko, Lang, Callum McManaman and Thelo Aasgaard is a huge credit to the work being done behind the scenes. The future is very, very, bright, and there are still some fantastic Under-21s players there to make an impact at this level throughout the season. Our final two games of Group D are against Fleetwood (October 10) and Tranmere (November 14). I do feel confident, and the standard has been set, that we will progress to the round of 32. From there, hopefully, the journey to Wembley will be a very real possibility. Next up in the league though, are Bristol Rovers. Joey Barton’s side have scored eight goals this season, through seven different scorers. Their most recent seven goals have all come in the second half, with three of those being in injury time at the end. We will have to be very strong throughout the 90 to come away from the Memorial Stadium with the three points but, after our EFL Trophy performance, confidence should be high. Let’s hope we are talking about another victory next week. Up the Tics!

Emma P:

Cambridge paid a visit to the DW on Saturday afternoon, fresh from the international break that saw several Latics men receive their call-ups, including goalkeeper Sam Tickle off with the Young Lions. A relatively boring first half left the scoreline goalless at the break, but Shaun Maloney’s men came out firing in the second half with a lovely little step over and shot from Stephen Humphrys giving the Tics the lead with a little over half an hour left to play. Five minutes later, Thelo Aasgaard - returning from a shoulder injury – doubled the lead, and it seemed we’d see out the game comfortably. Alas, that is not the Wigan way. Cambridge were awarded a penalty when the referee deemed James Bophy to have been brought down in the box by Callum McManaman, and it was game on. A nervy final 10 minutes for the Tics until Adam Herczeg blew for full time, giving us all three points. Plus five babyyyy!

Tuesday night arrived, and with it came the return of the EFL Trophy games, with Latics facing off against Leicester City Under-21s in the first round. Wigan were trailing 1-0 on 30 minutes, with the potential for it to be one of THOSE games being high. But up stepped Josh Magennis with the equalising penalty four minutes later, and JMags scored again before Langy slotted his goal home to make it 3-1. A third (dubious) goal from Magennis made it four, then a flurry of Academy graduates jockeyed for the limelight as Harry McHugh, Chris Sze and Josh Stones all showcased their abilities by each adding to the goal tally respectively carving out a convincing 7-1 win for the Tics and comfortably into the hat for the next round. Bring on Bristol Rovers (A) on Saturday!

Ed Bazeley:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a bit of a wobble heading into the international break, it’s great to see Wigan Athletic are back on form. The win over Cambridge, who have started the season brightly, was a very good result. The performance of on loan Fulham starlet Martial Godo was testament to both the player himself and to Shaun Maloney’s so far successful recruitment. It was nice to see Stephen Humphrys on the scoresheet again, as he is beginning to really establish himself as a starting winger. Humphrys is, of course, more of a striker than a winger by trade, and has the sort of physique you would more commonly associate with a striker. However, with a brace at Bolton and now a goal against Cambridge, he is now producing the goods from out wide. I think it would be fair to also say his goal at the DW on Saturday was not only excellent, but the type of goal a winger would score, whereas his goals at Bolton were more the sort of poacher goals a No.9 typically scores. All in all, an important three points gained against very decent opponents. The 7-1 victory over Leicester’s Under-21s was an absolute joy to watch on Tuesday evening. I am totally in favour of Maloney’s attitude in terms of selecting first-team players in the EFL Trophy in order to try and get to Wembley. We are one of the strongest teams in the competition and, given we are playing catch-up in the league, the EFL Trophy is undoubtedly our most realistic shot at glory this season. It was great to see club captain Josh Magennis bag himself a hat-trick, and I’m sure he’ll be put to good use in the cups this season, given the fact Charlie Wyke is on undroppable form in the league at the moment. Callum Lang’s close-range header will hopefully give him some well-needed confidence, and I’ve never seen Jordan Jones play that well before either. Charlie Hughes once again showcased his excellence too, while Liam Shaw was an absolute metronome in that midfield as well. But by far the most satisfying aspect of that game was the impact of the youth players who haven’t quite got into the first team in the league yet. Chris Sze, Josh Stones and Harry McHugh all thoroughly deserved their goals, Stones in particular looking like he is ready for some more minutes in senior football. He has impressive strength for a youngster. It’s very satisfying to see Wigan’s youth players perform that well against Leicester’s youth players, and it speaks volumes about just how good our Academy set up truly is. Onto this upcoming weekend now and, if we play at our best, we should win at Bristol Rovers and pick up another three points.

Tony Moon:

A great win at weekend, though some weren’t too chuffed, cos there were too many subs, and we almost got stuffed! (Eh?!). They’d more shots than us, (as if that counts for much), but when t’ boots on t’ other foot, stats are kicked into touch. Cos Cambridge were losing, what else would they do, if not chuck t’ kitchen sink to try an’ make it two-two? But ne’er mind all that, onto Tuesday we jump, when we played t’ Leicester kids, and we gave ‘em a thump. From one goal behind, we went on to score seven, we were like pigs in muck, we were in 7th heaven. Some belters were scored, but it would be remiss not to mention t’ performance of Josh Magennis (yeah, I know it’s a dodgy rhyme). It was one of those moments, where you just stop and stare, and like Perks back in Blackpool, say “yep, I was there”. And Bristol on Sat’day, more points up for grabs, let’s make sure we go forwards, not sideways like crabs. (That’s just getting in early with the moans and the whines, which we all know ‘ll happen if we don’t clear our lines). Cos we don’t like the hoof, and we don’t like tippy tappy, in fact, there’s not much that’ll make some fans happy. But there’s definitely one thing on which we agree, the prices on t’ concourse are taking the P.

Sean Livesey:

It's not been a bad week has it? Two wins - one of those getting us back on track in the league, and another a comprehensive thrashing in the Pizza Cup. Let's take a look at Cambridge first up, a win that was a bit closer than it needed to be. Cambridge are a decent side and you can see why they're currently in the top half of the table. It took a while, but Latics' class showed through in the end. The penalty made it seem less comfortable than it was but it was good to see the return of Thelo Aasgard, and his goal will do him the world of good. Martial Godo, who made his senior debut - apparently ahead of schedule, according to Shaun Maloney - was key in the build up to that second goal, and he'll surely have a big part to play this season. I don't imagine even the most ardent moaner in Wigan could complain about Tuesday night (they could) after Latics systematically tore apart Leicester's Academy side. Let's have it right, having the Under-21 sides in the EFL Trophy - nee Autowindscreens Shield - does a great disservice to those clubs for whom this is the one realistic chance of a trip to Wembley. But the EFL are held over a barrel, with the Premier League dangling the carrot of extra funding to allow their sides to enter. I imagine it'll be a reputational nightmare if a PL side ever makes it to the final over the next few years. Leicester are a Premier League side in all but name, they've had numerous seasons in Europe over the last few years, won the FA Cup a couple of years ago, and it isn't long since they won the Premier League itself. Their Academy is one of the best in the country, but they had no response to this Latics side that was much stronger than many imagined.