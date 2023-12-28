Formation debate missing the wider point, insists Wigan Athletic chief

Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney believes football formations are not as important as how they are implemented.

Shaun Maloney has regularly switched between a back four and back five this season

Maloney has shuffled his pack throughout the campaign, switching between a back four and a back five depending on availability and the opposition.

The recent dip in fortunes has led to debate about how much the current back five system is to blame, but Maloney says the issue is somewhat deeper.

"We've changed a lot, we've had back fours and back fives...we had a back three for a long period when we went unbeaten," he said. "The system doesn't really matter, it's how aggressive you want to be.

"We played a back three against Reading, and pressed them high, even with them having a back four. But as soon as you're not aggressive, as we weren't in the first half...maybe that was a confidence thing again.

"You have to be aggressive when you're playing a back three...as soon as you aren't, you end up pinned in your own half. Back three, back four, the system wasn't an issue at Reading or against Derby (on Boxing Day). I still feel we're doing okay.

"I just feel we're in a moment where it's becoming a little bit harder, in terms of squad wise...we had seven Academy players on the field against Derby.

"Five of those I watched in the reserve cup final back in May, at Blackpool, so you can see how reliant we are on these young players and where we are at the moment."

The Latics boss is also determined to end 2023 on a high - as a thanks to the fans who have stuck with the club through another incredibly testing year.

"The fans were definitely frustrated at Reading, but I felt different after Derby, probably down to the performance in the second half," he added. "I can't ask more from the supporters, many of whom bought season tickets last summer when they weren't sure what the future had in store.

"I'll never say a negative thing about them, they continue to travel in their droves, and we're trying very hard to give them as many wins as possible.