Wigan Athletic boss admits stakes have been raised ahead of Carlisle United visit

Shaun Maloney admits Friday's visit of rock-bottom Carlisle United has taken on added significance due to Wigan Athletic's dip in fortunes.

Shaun Maloney is hoping both Jordan Jones and Thelo Aasgaard will be fit and healthy enough to feature against Carlisle

Latics go into the game having picked up only one point from a possible 12, including three defeats on the spin and having scored in only one of those matches.

Victory could see them open up an eight-point buffer to the bottom four - but defeat would leave them looking worryingly over the shoulders.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a very important game, they're down there at the bottom, and we're down there as well," acknowledged the Latics boss.

"And that's the kind of season it is, where the priority has always been to stay in the league.

"Friday's game certainly seems bigger, because of the league positions, and our form in the last three or four games.

"But it's been like that for a lot of this season, we've been on really good runs, then we lose, and it feels like three or four bad games, and we have to get ourselves back on track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think these kinds of games always feel even bigger because of our league position.

"It's a huge game, as will Barnsley on New Year's Day, as was Derby, against a team that was flying in the league.

"The big thing for me is always the performance, and we're still showing a lot of fight right up until the death.

"The biggest positive in the last few games is the level of fight I've seen, they've been going to the very last moment of every game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics have been doing it tough for much of the season, with seven Academy products starting on Boxing Day against Derby.

But the return of Thelo Aasgaard off the bench in the second half after two months out was a massive bonus, while Jordan Jones is also hoping to face Carlisle after illness.

"I hope Jordan is fit, he gives us that one-v-one threat," said Maloney. "We might be asking a lot for him to be ready in time, but we'll give him that chance.

"Thelo being back is a boost, when you have players on the field with certain profiles, that does help. It was definitely ahead of schedule, he's only had one session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ideally, I wouldn't have wanted to use him even in the Carlisle game, but needs must. He'll be in contention to play against Carlisle."

Maloney also refused to use the current situation as an excuse for the recent losing run.

"I wouldn't say we're hamstrung, we just needed a period of time where we could stay injury free, and we didn't," he added.

"Every club gets injuries and illnesses and unavailability..it's just we seem to have had it all at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We just need to fight our way through this, but this is our time to have a difficult moment.

"The players had Wednesday off, but back on the training pitch on Thursday.