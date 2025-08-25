Miguel Azeez picked up a one-game ban for this incident on his Latics debut

Miguel Azeez admitted it was the Wigan Athletic factor that led to him joining Morecambe's massive rebuild job.

The 22-year-old Londoner - who came through the ranks at Arsenal - returned to English football at the weekend after a year in the Greek second tier with PAS Giannina, whom he joined after 12 months in the Spanish fourth tier with CD Atletico Baleares.

It's been an eventful few days for Morecambe, following the long-awaited takeover by the Panjab Warriors and appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the club's new manager.

And Azeez says his experience of working under Singh Johal - who was on Kolo Toure's coaching staff at Wigan - persuaded him to join the Shrimps.

"I feel really privileged and delighted to be here, and I just can't wait to get started," he said. "Firstly the project, I am a person who loves to be in an environment where people like to work hard, and secondly the fanbase is strong.

"Especially with the manager, who I worked with before when we were at Wigan, and I feel his philosophy and the way he wants to play, and the passion and enthusiasm he has, it's the right place to be.

"I couldn't hide my excitement at coming here, and I feel like I'm ready to get started and get this club back to where it needs to be.

"We all have the same ambition, which is to help the club get promoted, and to excite the fans after what has been a very difficult situation.

"I feel like everyone just needs to be happy and start enjoying football again.

"I was at Arsenal for a long time, since I was five years old, and so I worked with a lot of great players and great managers.

"That gave me a better understanding of how to play football in the right way. And they've helped me to become a well-rounded person as well as a footballer."

Johal added: "I'm really happy that Miguel decided to join us, there was interest from clubs all over Europe, competing in high leagues.

"Once we presented the project to him, and what we want to achieve here, he turned down those offers to join us. It's a true testament to what we're trying to build here.

“I think he's a player that the fans are gonna love, he's got an incredible footballing brain, a midfielder that really controls the game and will always give his all.”

Azeez spent only a few weeks working with Johal at Wigan, with Toure's reign only lasting nine games in total.

Indeed, Azeez's own spell with Latics was also cut short, with the player's loan from Arsenal being terminated early after by Toure’s successor, Shaun Maloney.

He made only two appearances for Latics, including just the one start - and was handed a one-match ban for holding a flare in front of the away end after Will Keane's late equaliser at Cardiff.

Azeez’s disappointing stay with Latics wasn’t a one-off – loan spells with Portsmouth and Ibiza were also cut short early during his time at Arsenal.