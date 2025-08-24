Ryan Lowe's late substitutions at Rotherham helped Latics rescue a point

Ryan Lowe has explained the thinking behind his 'tough decision' to substitute a substitute during Wigan Athletic's 2-2 draw at Rotherham United on Saturday.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Latics boss made a triple change with six minutes to go at the New York Stadium, sending on Paul Mullin, Maleace Asamoah Jnr and Steven Sessegnon after Rotherham had bounced back from going a goal down to lead 2-1.

And it reaped instant rewards, with Asamoah Jnr flicking on a Fraser Murray corner for Mulin to level with two minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, Latics almost pinched the points in stoppage-time when Asamoah Jnr sent Mullin clean through, only for Millers boss Cameron Dawson to pull off a fabulous save with his legs.

After controlling the first half, and leading 1-0 at the break, Latics lost control when on-loan Brentford midfielder Ryan Trevitt – whose shot had put the visitors ahead – limped off eight minutes after the restart.

His replacement, Jensen Weir, was then one of the three players substituted late on - a decision Lowe says he will 'always make' for the good of the team, regardless of the circumstances.

"It was just tactical," confirmed Lowe, who also replaced Will Aimson and Christian Saydee for the final push, after Baba Adeeko had taken over from Callum Wright with 15 minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jensen is a quality player and a quality lad, but ultimately sometimes if you're not doing the right things, you can't wait, I can't wait, for something else to happen, that doesn't help us, and it was hindering us.

"We made the change, we put three strikers on the pitch, we wanted Baba (Adeeko) and Tyrese (Francois) to shore up the middle of the park, and in fairness Jensen is more of an attacking player. Sometimes in a game you have to make those decisions, and they are tough decisions.

"You don't want to take anyone off, especially someone who has only just come on. But the fact of the matter is we needed to make the change, we needed to get an extra body on at the top end of the pitch.

"We were losing a game that we had been winning, which shouldn't have been the case, but that's football, it happens, he'll get over it and he just has to do better next time he plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ultimately that's my job isn't it, and if lads aren't doing their jobs, and it's costing the team - and this is not just about Jensen, it's about other players as well, who I've spoken to in there – there have to be forfeits for it.

"And ultimately that means sitting down next to me, and getting someone else on who you believe can do what you want.

"To be fair to the lads who went on, they did that, and again that's nothing against the lads who came off the pitch, that's football.

"I have to make those decisions, and I'll always make those decisions...I always have in the past and I always will again. All I want is for the lads to do their jobs right, and if they do their jobs right, they'll get opportunities to stay on the pitch."