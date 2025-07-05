Dara Costelloe celebrates after marking his Latics debut with two goals at Chorley

Summer signing Dara Costelloe marked his debut with the first goals of his Wigan Athletic career as the visitors kicked off their pre-season programme with a 2-1 victory at National League North outfit Chorley.

The home side had led at the break thanks to Tom Carr's 35th-minute strike.

At the other end, Harry McHugh was denied an obvious penalty after being completely blocked off in the box, while Paul Mullin lashed a good chance over and Ronan Darcy sent a speculative shot from distance just wide.

After making 11 changes at the break, Latics raised their game noticeably after the break, with Jensen Weir firing just wide and Costelloe being denied by a fine block from the home goalkeeper.

Costelloe then pulled a good chance wide, before he eventually found his range, netting twice in the space of a minute as the game entered the final 15 minutes.

First, he played a nice one-two with Christian Saydee before netting with his left foot.

Then, he was put clear through the left channel, beating the advancing goalkeeper with a right-foot finish.

Costelloe thought he'd completed a hat-trick with the last kick of the game, only for Dion Rankine to have been flagged for offside just before supplying the cross from the right.

Latics first half: Sam Tickle; Harry McHugh, Jason Kerr, Jon Mellish; Callum McManaman, Ronan Darcy, Baba Adeeko, Tyrese Francois, Joseph Hungbo; Maleace Asamoah Jnr, Paul Mullin.

Latics second half: Matty Corran; Will Aimson, Luke Robinson, K'Marnis Miller; Dion Rankine, Jensen Weir, Matt Smith, Leo Graham, Jonny Smith; Christian Saydee, Dara Costelloe. Sub: Tobias Brenan.