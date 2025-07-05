Former Burnley and Northampton Town man Dara Costelloe marks his Wigan Athletic debut with match-winning contribution at Chorley
The home side had led at the break thanks to Tom Carr's 35th-minute strike.
At the other end, Harry McHugh was denied an obvious penalty after being completely blocked off in the box, while Paul Mullin lashed a good chance over and Ronan Darcy sent a speculative shot from distance just wide.
After making 11 changes at the break, Latics raised their game noticeably after the break, with Jensen Weir firing just wide and Costelloe being denied by a fine block from the home goalkeeper.
Costelloe then pulled a good chance wide, before he eventually found his range, netting twice in the space of a minute as the game entered the final 15 minutes.
First, he played a nice one-two with Christian Saydee before netting with his left foot.
Then, he was put clear through the left channel, beating the advancing goalkeeper with a right-foot finish.
Costelloe thought he'd completed a hat-trick with the last kick of the game, only for Dion Rankine to have been flagged for offside just before supplying the cross from the right.
Latics first half: Sam Tickle; Harry McHugh, Jason Kerr, Jon Mellish; Callum McManaman, Ronan Darcy, Baba Adeeko, Tyrese Francois, Joseph Hungbo; Maleace Asamoah Jnr, Paul Mullin.
Latics second half: Matty Corran; Will Aimson, Luke Robinson, K'Marnis Miller; Dion Rankine, Jensen Weir, Matt Smith, Leo Graham, Jonny Smith; Christian Saydee, Dara Costelloe. Sub: Tobias Brenan.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.