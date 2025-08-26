Jon Mellish has become the latest player to leave Latics

Wigan Athletic midfielder Jon Mellish has joined League Two outfit MK Dons on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old arrived at the Brick Community Stadium from League Two side Carlisle United in January and went on to make 23 appearances in a Latics shirt.

Mellish has jumped at the chance of joining up with former Latics man Paul Warne at Stadium MK.

“I felt quite comfortable coming in, I think it's a really good club, a family club, and speaking to the gaffer, that was one of his main things, that family side of things aligned with me straight away,” said Mellish.

“We’ve had a couple of phone calls, and straight away I had a good feeling, and that was one of the main reasons why I came, to have a good connection with the manager. There are a lot of things I can bring to the team, and experience I hope can push us that bit more this season.

“I’m excited, the way I like to play is quite aggressive, so hopefully that’ll get the fans going, we want to be winning games, simple as that. I’m quite an ambitious person, and I want to succeed!”

Dons head coach Warne said: “It’s good to have Jon at the club, a player we’ve liked for a long period. He’s played against my teams before and has always been excellent; he’s also played in a few different positions. I like him as a left-back too; he’s a perfect fit.

“He’s athletic, clean with the ball, he’s a winner, he’s had a promotion. He can score goals off set pieces and play higher up the pitch. I like players who can bring some real value to the squad. He’s going to be a good fit.”

Dons sporting director Liam Sweeting added: “Jon is a player we’ve tracked for some time, but at this stage of the window, transfers are rarely straightforward. We had to be patient in securing him, but we’re now delighted to have him with us for the season.

“He’s got plenty of experience, including a promotion from this league, and will offer us a really solid base as well as an attacking threat, especially from set pieces. He’s also a strong character, which we’ll need this season, as well as being an extremely versatile player."