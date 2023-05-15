News you can trust since 1853
Former Liverpool and England striker 'a huge asset for Wigan Athletic'

Gregor Rioch believes former Liverpool and England striker Rickie Lambert has all the tools to become a key asset for Wigan Athletic's Academy.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 15th May 2023, 18:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th May 2023, 18:11 BST

The former England striker has recently taken up a casual contract on a part-time basis at Stadium Way.

Wigan Athletic chief contacts EFL to provide future reassurances.
Having initially come to the club on a volunteer basis, to work on his badges and gaining experience, Lambert has impressed all with his attitude and his ambition.

Rickie Lambert scores against Latics during his playing careerRickie Lambert scores against Latics during his playing career
Rickie Lambert scores against Latics during his playing career
Lambert, 41, has been working predominantly with the club's under-15 and under-16s, on Wednesday nights and at the weekend.

The next step will be moving up to the Under-18s and under-21s.

And he'll also be welcomed into the first-team environment, picking up tips from the club's senior management and coaches.

The arrangement suits both parties, according to Rioch - who actually played alongside Lambert very briefly at Macclesfield in 2021 during their playing days.

"It's about facilitating people's ambitions, that's what we're all about," said Rioch.

"Rickie is a very ambitious young man, and we'll do everything we can to help him realise his dreams.

"He's already made a great impression on everyone here, and we're enjoying having him here."

Related topics:EnglandLiverpoolUnder-18s