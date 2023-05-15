Former Liverpool and England striker 'a huge asset for Wigan Athletic'
Gregor Rioch believes former Liverpool and England striker Rickie Lambert has all the tools to become a key asset for Wigan Athletic's Academy.
The former England striker has recently taken up a casual contract on a part-time basis at Stadium Way.
Having initially come to the club on a volunteer basis, to work on his badges and gaining experience, Lambert has impressed all with his attitude and his ambition.
Lambert, 41, has been working predominantly with the club's under-15 and under-16s, on Wednesday nights and at the weekend.
The next step will be moving up to the Under-18s and under-21s.
And he'll also be welcomed into the first-team environment, picking up tips from the club's senior management and coaches.
The arrangement suits both parties, according to Rioch - who actually played alongside Lambert very briefly at Macclesfield in 2021 during their playing days.
"It's about facilitating people's ambitions, that's what we're all about," said Rioch.
"Rickie is a very ambitious young man, and we'll do everything we can to help him realise his dreams.
"He's already made a great impression on everyone here, and we're enjoying having him here."