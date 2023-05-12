News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic chief contacts EFL to provide future reassurances

Wigan Athletic chairman Talal Al Hammad has written to the EFL to provide assurances as to the future stability of the club.

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th May 2023, 19:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 19:15 BST

The governing body wrote to Latics earlier this week, requesting their observations following the latest failure to pay the wages - the FIFTH in the last 12 months.

And Wigan Today understands that reply has now been sent, addressed to EFL chief Trevor Birch.

Latics chairman Talal Al HammadLatics chairman Talal Al Hammad
Al Hammad says the ownership remains committed to the 'short, mid and long-term' running of the club.

They are still to pay the outstanding balance of wages due last week, but have provided evidence that they believe, once the current issue has been resolved, there will be no repeat in future.

That plan will see Latics operating on a vastly reduced budget in League One, with several of the club's biggest earners due to move on this summer.

Latics were deducted three points by the EFL last month for their fourth breach – a penalty which effectively killed any chance of the side pulling off the greatest of great escapes.

A further penalty could be in the offing for the fifth breach, while club owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi was also charged with misconduct.

Meanwhile, Wigan Today understands talk of Al Hammad trying to raise funds by selling a small stake to a crypto company is wide of the mark.

A tentative proposal is believed to have been put forward, but quickly dismissed.

Related topics:EFLLeague One