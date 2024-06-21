Former Liverpool, Everton, Preston North End, Bolton Wanderers Stoke City, Fulham, Middlesbrough and Wolves man joins Wigan Athletic
The 40-year-old, who left Everton this summer after three years at Goodison Park, will compete with the youngster Tom Watson to be Sam Tickle's back-up in the first team.
And Lonergan will also act as Latics' new goalkeeping coach to keep all three on their toes.
“I am delighted to welcome Andy Lonergan as our new player-coach," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney, who has moved to replace Ben Amos, whose contract expired this summer.
"He is a brilliant character and moves into an exciting new role following his departure from Everton.
"Andy has a wealth of knowledge to give our young goalkeepers and will be a huge asset to our football club.
"I am really looking forward to working with him, and seeing how Sam Tickle and Tom Watson continue to develop under his guidance."
Lonergan began his professional career with Preston North End in 2000, and he made over 200 appearances at Deepdale before joining Leeds United in the summer of 2011.
After a year at Elland Road, Lonergan made a permanent switch to Bolton Wanderers, before subsequently having stints with several clubs including Liverpool, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.
He has most recently been understudy to England custodian Jordan Pickford at Everton.
“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here," said Lonergan. "Shaun Maloney didn’t need to convince me because of the things I heard about him as a manager and a person.
"I’d never come across the gaffer before, but from the first meeting, I felt a really good vibe and he was someone I wanted to work with.
“This is my first coaching role. I’ve done a lot of qualifications and feel like I know a lot about goalkeeping, but to be a first-team goalkeeper coach at this age is incredible, and the gaffer has shown massive faith.
“Two top young goalkeepers are coming through, and to have that group as a starting group for myself personally is fantastic. I want them to kick on, and help them improve on a daily basis."
