Andy Lonergan gets used to his new surroundings at Christopher Park

Wigan Athletic have pulled off an astute double signing in the form of veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan.

The 40-year-old, who left Everton this summer after three years at Goodison Park, will compete with the youngster Tom Watson to be Sam Tickle's back-up in the first team.

And Lonergan will also act as Latics' new goalkeeping coach to keep all three on their toes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am delighted to welcome Andy Lonergan as our new player-coach," said Latics manager Shaun Maloney, who has moved to replace Ben Amos, whose contract expired this summer.

"He is a brilliant character and moves into an exciting new role following his departure from Everton.

"Andy has a wealth of knowledge to give our young goalkeepers and will be a huge asset to our football club.

"I am really looking forward to working with him, and seeing how Sam Tickle and Tom Watson continue to develop under his guidance."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lonergan began his professional career with Preston North End in 2000, and he made over 200 appearances at Deepdale before joining Leeds United in the summer of 2011.

After a year at Elland Road, Lonergan made a permanent switch to Bolton Wanderers, before subsequently having stints with several clubs including Liverpool, Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion.

He has most recently been understudy to England custodian Jordan Pickford at Everton.

“I’m absolutely buzzing to be here," said Lonergan. "Shaun Maloney didn’t need to convince me because of the things I heard about him as a manager and a person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d never come across the gaffer before, but from the first meeting, I felt a really good vibe and he was someone I wanted to work with.

“This is my first coaching role. I’ve done a lot of qualifications and feel like I know a lot about goalkeeping, but to be a first-team goalkeeper coach at this age is incredible, and the gaffer has shown massive faith.