Former Preston North End chief steals march on Wigan Athletic old-boys to replace Shaun Maloney

By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 19:27 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 15:05 BST
Ryan Lowe is the clear frontrunner at the top of the betting market to replace Shaun Maloney, who was sacked as Wigan Athletic on Sunday morning.

Maloney was surprisingly given the bullet hours after the 2-1 home defeat to Reading, which left Latics six points clear of the League One drop zone, with a game in hand.

And it’s Lowe – who left Preston just one game into this season – who is currently the 1/2 odds-on favourite to step into the breach.

Lowe was spotted by several fans at the Brick on Saturday, which has done nothing to dampen speculation he could be the next man in.

The fact he is also a former Shrewsbury Town team-mate of Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch during their players days is also an intriguing link.

There’s a surprise name second behind Lowe on the list in the shape of Ian Evatt, who was sacked by Bolton Wanderers last month.

However, his previous run-ins with Latics over the years would surely make that a highly unlikely option.

Ex-Latics bosses Leam Richardson and Gary Caldwell have drifted after being early frontrunners, and can be backed at 16/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Another familiar face is former Latics striker Paul Warne - who recently parted company with Derby County, whom he led to promotion from League One last term – whose odds are 10/1.

Glenn Whelan and Graham Barrow - who have been placed in temporary charge - are 12/1 and 25/1 respectively.

Leighton Baines, Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney are also available at 25/1.

And Wigan Today has been told former Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Holland midfielder George Boateng has applied for the vacancy.

The 49-year-old, who was linked with the recent vacancy at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers, was most recently employed as first-team coach at Coventry City, prior to the departure of manager Mark Robins.

