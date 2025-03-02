The Latics fans serenade Shaun Maloney following the latest derby victory at Bolton in December

Some of Wigan Athletic's many fans' groups have been giving their reaction to the shock news of Shaun Maloney's sacking as manager.

A statement from the Official Wigan Athletic Supporters Club read: "We would like to first and foremost thank Shaun Maloney for his selfless service to our football club.

"In January 2023, Shaun was appointed manager without proper remuneration for six months during the previous ownership. He came into the club in that role when no-one else would’ve looked at Wigan, at a time when wages weren’t being paid and the club’s future was bleak. He took over with a squad that was demoralised, and he galvanised them to fight for survival.

"Shaun fought for the future of Wigan Athletic both on and off the field and demonstrated that he loves the club and wanted to make a success of the sustainable club vision that was pitched to Mr Danson. We are of course deeply saddened by his departure. Shaun is a club legend, a gentleman and a true 'Tic. We wish him every success in his future endeavours and his name will long be etched in the history books at WAFC.

"We now look to the board to reassure fans that there is a firm plan to recruit and sustain a manager that will not only share the board’s vision for sustainability at the club, but also their published ambition to push for a top-six position next season. We will of course support the board and club in any way we can and look forward to hearing more news about their plans in the coming days and weeks."

A spokesman for the Wigan Athletic Travel and Supporters Club said: "We along with fellow fans awoke to the sad news regarding Mr Maloney. This may not sit well with fans of our club with what's about to be said, but we feel it needs to be said.

"As the saying goes: 'If you give a man bread and water, you cannot expect wine and fish in return'. We have a team of players - some home-grown, some senior, some on loan - working under limited resources, coaches leaving for pastures new, a coach returning in hours of need...who is definitely needed now!

"We've been saying to fans to 'be careful with what you wish for'. The manager should have been judged at the end of this campaign, not after the Reading fixture. Regardless of position or league status. We will never be privy to information relating to players' fitness, which leads into the questionable substitutions which, yes, have cost us games. Were they really necessary steps? This is perhaps something that the individuals need to look at.

"But the people who run the club need to look closer at what we feel is the wrong decision at the wrong time. If results improve, it will be said they got the decision right. But if results don't improve?

"There's no loyalty in football, fact, but the club has decided to remove a gentleman when loyalty could have been his middle name. I've never enjoyed any of our managers being removed from their position. And I've certainly not enjoyed this Sunday."

A statement from the Wigan Athletic Grievance Society read: "We are saddened and disappointed to learn the news that manager Shaun Maloney has been sacked. Shaun will always be regarded with fondness at this football club.

"From his time here as a player and being an instrumental part of the club winning the FA Cup, through to his return as manager and guiding the club, team and supporters through a tumultuous period of financial uncertainty, he has displayed commitment, loyalty and integrity in the way he has handled himself and steered the club.

"While the team has suffered from a level of inconsistency this season, this is only to be expected when the best young players are having to be sold and replaced by players who are brought in under a much stricter budget.

"Shaun obviously had a plan and vision for how he wanted the club to develop over the next few seasons, and it is vitally important the ownership now appoint a manager who can also deliver for the club, with a long-term vision and is also allowed to invest in a considered fashion.

"The owners need to evidence to the fanbase that they are serious about progressing the club if they want to retain and build on the fan base they have at present. Finally, we would like to thank Shaun for his effort and commitment over the past couple of years, and wish him well for the future."

A short tweet from the Progress With Unity podcast read: "As a podcast, it's well known that we were 100 per cent behind Shaun Maloney as Latics boss. We are extremely disappointed at the decision to relieve him of his position and wish Shaun all the best for the future. A legend, a gentleman and a true 'Tic."