Former star still 'frustrated' at Wigan Athletic demise - 'It didn’t feel like we had a fair chance'

This winning goal at Huddersfield in September 2022 proved to be Callum Lang's only goal of a season that ended in Latics being relegated from the Championship

Callum Lang admits his final year at Wigan Athletic is still 'frustrating talking about it even now'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old left Latics at the beginning of the year for a new challenge at Portsmouth.

After helping his new club secure the League One title, Lang has taken his form into this term where - despite Pompey occupying a position in the bottom three - he has been their stand-out performer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With four goals and an assist from a dozen matches, he's already enjoying life more than in his last full season with Latics which ended with relegation from the Championship.

Indeed, Lang’s return of one goal in 35 appearances mirrored the club's well-documented struggles off the field, with former owners Phoenix 2021 Limited failing to pay the wages on time on numerous occasions, which resulted in points deductions – and the end of any realistic hope of staying up.

"My last time in the Championship was with Wigan and there was a lot going on around the club, it was a hard season," he told 'The News'. "Probably at the start of the season my levels were pretty strong, but I didn’t get the numbers I’d normally want.

"I’ve done that this year (in the Championship), adding numbers with the performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Looking back at Wigan, it’s frustrating talking about it even now. This was the club you grew up with and, with everything that happened surrounding it, it didn’t feel like we had a fair chance.

"It’s a lot different at Pompey, the club is definitely trying to go in the right direction. If we all stick together and everyone sticks with us, I think we’ll be all right.

"The Championship is seeing the real me now. I’ve been dying to play at this level since the age of 19-20. I’ve felt ready for a long time, but I need to show it on a consistent basis.

"The gaffer has given me a chance week in, week out and I just want to keep performing like I am. I work hard and look after myself, so there’s no reason why I can’t."