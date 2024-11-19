Wigan Athletic star opens up on rugby league background - 'That was it'

Tyrese Francois has impressed since breaking into the Latics sideTyrese Francois has impressed since breaking into the Latics side
Australian ace Tyrese Francois has found his feet at Wigan Athletic following his summer signing from Fulham.

Not bad for a young lad all the way from the rugby league hotbed of Campbelltown, New South Wales, who could easily have been turning out for Wigan Warriors if things had turned out differently!

"Yeah it's rugby league territory, the Wests Tigers was my local side, and I used to go watching them as a kid," said Francois. "I grew up watching the NRL all the time, and I played a lot at school.

"But as you can see, I was probably always the smallest on the field, and I got hurt a few times so I got pulled out of that for my own good.

"Full-back was my position...I used to catch the ball and run...that was my thing! I was usually a lot faster than anyone else on the field, but once the contact came, that was it.

"Campbelltown was a big rugby town, but I played football as well, and I worked out I was better at that so that's the way I turned.

"Despite rugby league being bigger in my surroundings, my older brother and my dad also played football, so that was always the bigger sport in my household and my friendship group."

Francois, who moved to England at the age of 13, and has played eight times for Australia Under-23s - says his background made it an easy decision when Latics came calling over the summer.

"It was a big thing when I came to Wigan...that was quite comforting for me," he said. "Even so, I didn't quite realise until I got here just how big the rugby league club is, and how good they are.

"I haven't been to a game yet but I'd love to get over and watch the team. Obviously I was injured when I arrived here, and I was doing a lot of work in the gym...the rugby league team were training here (at Christopher Park) and I watched a lot of it.

"I wouldn't say it made me want to get involved...I think that's a bit of a way off now! But it would be nice to go for a coffee with a few of the boys and have a chat about home.”

