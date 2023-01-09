The 31-year-old - and current Sierra Leone international captain - has penned a short-term contract after becoming a free agent last month.

A former team-mate of boss Kolo Toure at Liverpool seven seasons ago, Caulker can’t wait to get reacquainted with his old pal after four years in Turkey with Alanyaspor, Fenerbahçe, Gaziantep and Fatih Karagümrük.

Steven Caulker has joined Latics until the end of the campaign

“After making the decision to come back from Turkey a couple of weeks ago, the gaffer reached out to me,” Caulker said.

“He is an ex-team-mate of mine many years ago, and he spoke about the opportunity and the project he’s got going here.

“He spoke about the challenge that we face, and he wanted me to be a part of it.

"For me, he’s a great guy and one of the best guys I’ve met in football.

“The manager played a key part in myself coming here.

"I’m an experienced player and I’ve had 14-15 seasons under my belt, and for me, the most important thing is mutual respect with the manager.

“Kolo has shown that, and I want to repay that faith by performing on the pitch.

“I feel this challenge at this time in my career is the right step for me.

“I’m excited to be back home and to be in the Championship again.

"There are lots of things (I want) to prove and I’m looking forward to getting started.”

Caulker is desperate to get cracking as soon as possible, maybe even in time for Saturday’s tough trip down to Cardiff – who are also struggling at the bottom of the Championship.

“We face Cardiff on Saturday, who are an old team of mine,” he said.

“I know they are in a similar position to us, fighting for points.

"It is such a tight league table where there are just three points between us and safety, and we will be working hard every day in training to keep us in the Championship and aim even higher for the weeks and months to come.

“It’s just a pleasure to be here. I have had such a warm welcome today, and I’m excited to get started.”

Caulker has played over 300 senior games in his career, and represented Team GB at the 2012 Olympics in London.

He’ll strengthen a defence that is without Jason Kerr for the rest of the campaign due to a serious knee inury.

Caulker will wear the number 29 shirt during his time at the DW Stadium.

Latics are also closing in on the capture of Slovan Liberec midfielder Christ Tiehi, 24, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Slavia Prague, and Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, 20, who worked in their Academy under Kolo Toure’s No.2 Kevin Betsy.