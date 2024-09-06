Former two-time Wigan Athletic League One title winner has a new club in non-league

Gavin Massey celebrates with the Latics fans after the victory at Shrewsbury in 2022 that secured the League One title

Gavin Massey insisted it was a no-brainer to join up with the growing Wigan Athletic old-boys network at AFC Fylde.

The 31-year-old forward left Port Vale at the end of last season, and has put pen to paper with the Coasters - becoming their 11th summer signing.

“It feels good to be here," said Massey, who won promotion from League One twice with Latics, and has played for more than 500 games in his career.

"I’ve had conversations for a good few weeks now, I’ve trained today and it’s a good group so I’m excited.

“I started off as a winger and moved around the pitch playing in numerous positions and I’ve played plenty in the EFL so hopefully I can help the group crack on this season.

“I trained today and it’s a young, feisty and talented group so with my experience, I just want to add quality and experience.

"The gaffer has been really positive towards me which I haven’t had for a while. After I spoke to him, it became a no-brainer to come here, help the team and get back to enjoying my football.”

The Fylde squad already contains six former Latics men - Emeka Obi, Adam Long, Charlie Jolley, Ethan Mitchell, Corey Whelan and Luke Brennan.

“Gavin brings a heap of EFL experience having great success at Colchester and Wigan Athletic and he can play in a variety of positions which provides us with much-needed depth," said Fylde manager Chris Beech.

“We’re excited to see not only how Gavin performs, but how he impacts the dressing room with his know-how and professionalism on and off the pitch, his game management and his influence on our younger players in crucial parts of their game.

“He’s added pace, goals and assists wherever he has been throughout his career and it’s a real statement for us to sign someone of this pedigree.”

Massey was one of Paul Cook’s first signings for Latics in the summer of 2017, and stayed for five seasons – either side of the club being placed in administration in 2020.

He has also played for Watford, Colchester United and Leyton Orient.