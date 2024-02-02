Former two-time Wigan Athletic loanee completes European move
The 22-year-old Tunisian international spent the second half of last term and the first half of this season on loan at the DW.
But he returned to Arsenal midway through last month, and has joined Servette initially on loan, with a view to a permanent deal.
“I am delighted to welcome Omar to the club” said Servette president Thierry Regenass.
“This young player is full of potential and we are convinced that he will be able to express it perfectly in our Servetti environment."
Dutch-born Rekik – who also spent time out on loan at Sparta Rotterdam – made a total of 25 appearances across both of his spells with Latics.
Latics boss Shaun Maloney moved quickly to replace him in the squad, bringing in Brentford defender Charlie Goode on loan for the rest of the campaign.