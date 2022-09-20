Former Wigan Athletic and Everton star takes Oldham Athletic gig
Former Wigan Athletic defender David Unsworth is the new manager of Oldham Athletic.
The 48-year-old, who has made no secret of his attempts to find a top job in recent years, has spent the majority of his coaching career at Everton, as Under-23s manager and Academy director.
During his playing days he represented Everton, West Ham, Sheffield United, Latics and Burnley, as well as winning one England cap.
Unsworth, who scored the vital penalty at Sheffield United that kept Latics in the Premiership in 2007, has signed a three-year-deal as boss of the National League side.
“This is the perfect job for me and I’m hugely excited,” he said.
“I’ve had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three or four years but they haven’t felt quite right.
“I genuinely think this club is a sleeping giant, one that can climb up not just one league, but two or three, in a short space of time.”