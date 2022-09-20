Former Wigan Athletic and Everton star takes Oldham Athletic gig

The 48-year-old, who has made no secret of his attempts to find a top job in recent years, has spent the majority of his coaching career at Everton, as Under-23s manager and Academy director.

During his playing days he represented Everton, West Ham, Sheffield United, Latics and Burnley, as well as winning one England cap.

David Unsworth scores his famous penalty for Latics at Sheffield United in 2007

Unsworth, who scored the vital penalty at Sheffield United that kept Latics in the Premiership in 2007, has signed a three-year-deal as boss of the National League side.

“This is the perfect job for me and I’m hugely excited,” he said.

“I’ve had opportunities to become a first-team manager at a number of clubs over the past three or four years but they haven’t felt quite right.