Wigan Athletic man to face 'greatest player ever'

Tilt has been added to the Jamaica squad for their friendly clash against Argentina at the Red Bull Arena in New York next Tuesday.

And he could well find himself marking the legendary Lionel Messi, who will once again lead Argentina.

Lionel Messi, with PSG team-mates Neymar (left) and Kylian Mbappe (right)

Also in the Argentina squad are Manchester United new-boy Lisandro Martinez, Angel di Maria and Paulo Dybala.

Meanwhile, James McClean will get the chance to edge closer to the '100 Club' for the Republic of Ireland.

The 33-year-old has been named in Stephen Kenny's national squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures against Scotland and Armenia.

McClean was given the captain's armband for their last outing, the 1-1 draw against Ukraine in Poland which saw him pick up his 94th cap.

Only six men are currently ahead of McClean on the Irish list - Robbie Keane (146), Shay Given (134), John O’Shea (118), former Latics man Kevin Kilbane (110) Steve Staunton (102) and Damien Duff (100).

Surprisingly, Will Keane has missed the cut, despite scoring three goals in Latics’ opening eight league games.

And Josh Magennis has been recalled to the Northern Ireland squad for their Nations League matches against Kosovo and Greece this month.

Magennis is one of six changes from the Nations League quadruple header in June, having missed those fixtures through injury.