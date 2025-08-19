Ashvir Singh Johal was part of Kolo Toure's Latics backroom staff

Former Wigan Athletic coach Ashvir Singh Johal has been confirmed as the new manager of National League side Morecambe.

The Shrimpers have been teetering on the brink of extinction for much of the last year or so due to ownership issues.

Thankfully, the protracted takeover by Panjab Warriors was finally completed on Monday evening.

Barely an hour later, they had made the decision to part company with manager Derek Adams, who appeared from the outside to be a universally popular figure with the club’s supporters.

And the new man has already been appointed in the form of Singh, who was part of Kolo Toure's backroom staff during a car-crash nine-game tenure - which failed to produce a single victory - between November 2022 and January 2023.

"Morecambe Football Club is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashvir Singh Johal as the club’s new first-team manager," read a Shrimpers statement.

"He arrives at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with an excellent reputation as a forward-thinking coach and leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in player development, tactical innovation, and building high-performance cultures.

"Ashvir spent 10 years at Leicester City, coaching players in the academy setup from Under-7s all the way through to Under-18s, during that time Leicester City went through their most successful period as a football club.

"His first experience at first-team coaching came when he joined Wigan Athletic in 2022 as first-team coach in the Championship.

"In June 2025, at 30 years old, he completed his UEFA Pro Licence with the FA, the highest qualification in management and football coaching.

"His appointment marks an exciting new era for the Shrimps as the Club continues its journey under fresh ownership and renewed ambition.

"Ashvir takes charge with immediate effect and will begin preparations for the upcoming season.

"Morecambe FC would like to extend a warm welcome to Ashvir and wishes him every success in his new role."

Speaking on his appointment, Singh said: “The immediate priority right now is going to be to identify the players that we need in this building to ensure Morecambe Football Club can perform well in the National League.”