Nick Powell will be back at the Brick in opposition colours this season after joining Bradford

Former Wigan Athletic star Nick Powell has joined League One rivals Bradford City following his release from Stockport County.

The 31-year-old links up with fellow Latics old-boys Max Power, Stephen Humphrys and Curtis Tilt, under the watchful eye of head of football operations David Sharpe.

“I am really pleased to be here," he said. I spoke to Graham Alexander, he sold the club to me and I am raring to go.

“The crowd here is a massive draw, having such large attendances in League One is a massive pull for anyone.”

Boss Alexander added: “Nick’s ability is undoubted and he is determined to rediscover the form he has shown many times previously.

“It is a deal that suits both parties, and we are looking forward to helping him enjoy his football and show his quality once more.”

Powell enjoyed two successful spells with Latics.

He scored 29 goals in 99 games between 2016-19, during which time he helped Latics win the League One title under Paul Cook in 2017-18.

Earlier in his career, he'd spent the 2013/14 campaign on loan with Latics from Manchester United, scoring 12 goals in 41 appearances.

Powell was a surprise face in the crowd at Latics' season-opening League One fixture against Northampton Town.

He was pictured chewing the fat with former colleague Callum McManaman and Latics new-boy Morgan Fox - a former Stoke team-mate of his - during the half-time interval.

Latics sporting director Gregor Rioch also stopped for a chat on his way back to his seat for the second half.

Ryan Lowe played a straight bat to the question during his post-match press conference.

"I don't really think it's fair to ask me that question, because he's not my player,” said Lowe. "I know Nick, he's a great kid and he's been a great player.

"But he's not my player to be speaking about."

When asked to confirm whether he was ‘killing’ the suggestion, Lowe laughed: "I think Nick Powell must be on a lotta lotta money, so I'm not really killing anything!

"Look, I honestly didn't even know he was here today, to be honest with you, and I know him well enough.

"But if he wants to come here and watch his beloved Wigan Athletic, then fair play to him."

Powell's place in Latics folklore is assured, having scored the club’s first ever goal in European competition – with a brace in the 3-1 Europa League victory against NK Maribor in October, 2013.