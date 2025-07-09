Former Wigan Athletic and West Ham man joins Charlton Athletic
The 28-year-old London, who spent the 2016/17 campaign on loan with Latics from West Ham United, has signed a two-year deal.
Charlton have paid Luton an undisclosed fee to get the deal over the line.
"I’m really pleased to be here," said Burke, who first joined Jones at Luton in 2021. "I’ve worked with Nathan before, it felt like we had a good connection - I felt he brought the best out of me.
"I know what sort of team he can build and that environment is something I want to be a part of."
Jones said: "We’re really pleased to bring Reece in - he’s a wonderful defender and a really good character.
"He comes to us with plenty of Premier League and Championship experience and will really add to the group."
