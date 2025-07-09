Sean McGurk celebrates his goal for Latics against Manchester United in the 2019/20 FA Youth Cup with Luke Robinson

Wigan Athletic Academy product Sean McGurk has joined National League outfit South Shields.

The 22-year-old Liverpudlian started out at his hometown club before joining the Wigan junior set-up as an Under-14.

He was a key member of the Under-18 side that advanced to the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2019/20, scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Old Trafford.

McGurk was sold to Leeds United in the summer of 2021, when Latics had just come out of administration, to team up with Joe Gelhardt, who had made the move 12 months earlier.

However, he was unable to make the same impact as Gelhardt at Elland Road, and joined Swindon in February 2024.

After spending the second half of last season on loan at Yeovil, he was released by Swindon and joins South Shields as a free agent.

We are delighted to announce the signing of Sean McGurk upon the expiry of his contract from Swindon Town.

"We are delighted to welcome Sean to the club and wish him all the best for the upcoming season," read a South SHields statement.