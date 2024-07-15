Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Athletic striker Kieffer Moore has joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth on a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old, who has 43 international caps for Wales, helped Ipswich Town reach the Premier League last term with a successful loan spell.

He scored 10 goals in 36 appearances during his only season with Latics after joining from Barnsley in 2019, before being sold to Cardiff City the following summer after the club was placed into administration.

"Everything fits perfectly in what I want from a club and their ambition matches mine," he said. "When you get a chance to join a great club like this, you always want to take that opportunity.

"I'm very familiar with the area and it is always nice to come back to places where you've experienced success, it will help me settle in as well.

"I have fond memories of both Rotherham and Barnsley, so for me to come back to the area is something I'm looking forward to.

"I'll buy into everything the gaffer says, we've had some good conversations already and although these decisions take some thinking about, once I spoke to the manager I made my decision.

"I've always wanted to be somewhere where I'm playing regularly, so not doing that at Bournemouth was hard, last season I wanted to go and make an impact by playing some football and thankfully I had a fantastic time with Ipswich.

"I want to bring that experience and knowhow to the group and add to what is already here."

Moore has also played for Truro City, Dorchester Town, Yeovil Town, Norwegian club Viking, Forest Green Rovers and Rotherham United.

He made his Wales debut against Belarus in 2019 during his time at Wigan.

United manager Chris Wilder said: "I have been an admirer of Kieffer's abilities for some time, and our persistence and hard work on this deal has paid off.

"There was a real desire from all parties to get this done and I am thrilled to have Kieffer as part of our project going forward.

"He's well known to the staff here, especially Alan Knill and Jack Lester who have worked with him at close quarters with Wales.

"Kieffer has all the tools required to succeed as a Blade. He's strong and robust but also athletic for a player of his size and his goal record at this level over the years is impressive.

"You don't have to look far to see his impact in this division. His goals helped Bournemouth and most recently Ipswich to the Premier League.

"He is a proven operator whose experience will complement some of the young strikers coming through here."