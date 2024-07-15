Former Wigan Athletic, Liverpool, Arsenal, Celtic and Leicester City figure returns to Manchester City
The 43-year-old endured a disastrous two-month spell as Latics boss between November 2022 and January 2023.
During that time, Latics failed to win any of the nine matches of his tenure, and he was swiftly replaced by Shaun Maloney.
It was Toure’s first venture into management at first-team level.
His previous experience had been as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff at Celtic and then Leicester City.
The Ivory Coast icon has since been out of the game, apart from occasional media work, but has returned to the club with whom he experienced success as a player more than a decade ago.
Toure will assist Jamie Carr with that age group.
Another City old-boy, Richard Dunne, has also been confirmed as the club's new Under-18 manager, having worked with the Under-16s last term.
