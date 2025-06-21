Stephen Humphrys has joined Max Power and Curtis Tilt under David Sharpe at Bradford

Wigan Athletic old-boy Stephen Humphrys has rejected a new deal at Barnsley to join fellow League One outfit Bradford City.

The 27-year-old, who left Latics last summer to join the Tykes, was offered a new deal at Oakwell, but on reduced terms.

And he has opted to make the switch from South Yorkshire to West Yorkshire to join the newly-promoted Bantams.

“Bradford City is such a massive club," he said. "I consider it a sleeping giant really. I am delighted to get it done so early before pre-season starts.

"Everyone saw the scenes last season, on the last day. Obviously, the club got promoted, just seeing those scenes made me want to be a part of it. Hopefully, we can make more memories like that.”

Former Latics duo Max Power and Curtis Tilt have already joined Bardford this summer, under head of football operations David Sharpe, the ex-Latics chairman.

“Stephen will add genuine pace and power to our front line, while giving us an extra goal threat with his finishing ability," said Bantams boss Graham Alexander.

“I believe he has his best years ahead of him. After meeting with Stephen, I know he is determined and ambitious enough to put the work in to become an even better player. We are very happy to have him here.”

Humphrys has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

He has scored 52 times in 219 appearances in League One, with 18 assists, and won promotion to the Championship with Latics under Leam Richardson in 2021/22.

Shortly before Bradford confirmed the signing, Humphrys said his farewells to the Barnsley fans via social media.

“I want to thank every single player, coach, member of staff and most importantly the brilliant fans at @BarnsleyFC for the time I spent at the club,” he said. “I’ve made some friends for life and memories to last a lifetime.

"I realised fairly early after the summer that the club wasn’t in a position to continue the journey, so unfortunately it has come to an end. I believe Conor (Hourihane) is the man to take the club forward, and I want to thank him for trusting me during his time. All the very best for the season and beyond.”