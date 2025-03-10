Sanmi Odelusi in action for Latics during a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in 2016

Former Wigan Athletic forward Sanmi Odelusi is facing jail after being found guilty of raping a woman while she was asleep.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 31-year-old - who also represented for Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons, Coventry City, Rochdale, Blackpool, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town, FC Halifax Town and Hayes & Yeading during a relatively undistinguished playing career - hung up his boots in 2020.

In November of the following year, he attacked the 27-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - during her visit to London from the USA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, prosecutor Charles Evans told Snaresbrook Crown Court the assault took place while the victim was asleep in her bed at an Airbnb, after meeting Odelusi and a friend during a night out.

Following a trial, a jury convicted Odelusi by a ten-to-two majority.

Odelusi had denied the charges, maintaining the victim was awake and had given consent.

During the evening, Odelusi engaged in consensual sex with the victim’s friend after being invited into her bed. But, after some time, she asked him to stop, which the court heard he did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He then entered the victim’s room and raped her at around 6am.

Odelusi joined Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2015 following relegation to League One.

After making only five appearances, three of which were as a substitute - and following loan spells at Rochdale and Blackpool - he moved on to Colchester in 2017.

Odelusi was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced in May.