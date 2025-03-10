Former Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Rochdale, Coventry City and MK Dons forward found guilty of rape

By Paul Kendrick
Published 10th Mar 2025, 15:58 BST
Updated 10th Mar 2025, 15:59 BST
Sanmi Odelusi in action for Latics during a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in 2016placeholder image
Sanmi Odelusi in action for Latics during a pre-season friendly against Liverpool in 2016
Former Wigan Athletic forward Sanmi Odelusi is facing jail after being found guilty of raping a woman while she was asleep.

The 31-year-old - who also represented for Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons, Coventry City, Rochdale, Blackpool, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town, FC Halifax Town and Hayes & Yeading during a relatively undistinguished playing career - hung up his boots in 2020.

placeholder image
Read More
Anxious wait for Wigan Athletic with Dale Taylor sustaining training-ground inju...

In November of the following year, he attacked the 27-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - during her visit to London from the USA.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to the Daily Mail, prosecutor Charles Evans told Snaresbrook Crown Court the assault took place while the victim was asleep in her bed at an Airbnb, after meeting Odelusi and a friend during a night out.

Following a trial, a jury convicted Odelusi by a ten-to-two majority.

Odelusi had denied the charges, maintaining the victim was awake and had given consent.

During the evening, Odelusi engaged in consensual sex with the victim’s friend after being invited into her bed. But, after some time, she asked him to stop, which the court heard he did.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He then entered the victim’s room and raped her at around 6am.

Odelusi joined Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2015 following relegation to League One.

After making only five appearances, three of which were as a substitute - and following loan spells at Rochdale and Blackpool - he moved on to Colchester in 2017.

Odelusi was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced in May.

Related topics:Coventry CityMK DonsBolton WanderersBlackpoolRochdaleCheltenham TownFC Halifax Town
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice