Former Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Blackpool, Rochdale, Coventry City and MK Dons forward found guilty of rape
The 31-year-old - who also represented for Bolton Wanderers, MK Dons, Coventry City, Rochdale, Blackpool, Colchester United, Cheltenham Town, FC Halifax Town and Hayes & Yeading during a relatively undistinguished playing career - hung up his boots in 2020.
In November of the following year, he attacked the 27-year-old - who cannot be named for legal reasons - during her visit to London from the USA.
According to the Daily Mail, prosecutor Charles Evans told Snaresbrook Crown Court the assault took place while the victim was asleep in her bed at an Airbnb, after meeting Odelusi and a friend during a night out.
Following a trial, a jury convicted Odelusi by a ten-to-two majority.
Odelusi had denied the charges, maintaining the victim was awake and had given consent.
During the evening, Odelusi engaged in consensual sex with the victim’s friend after being invited into her bed. But, after some time, she asked him to stop, which the court heard he did.
He then entered the victim’s room and raped her at around 6am.
Odelusi joined Latics from Bolton in the summer of 2015 following relegation to League One.
After making only five appearances, three of which were as a substitute - and following loan spells at Rochdale and Blackpool - he moved on to Colchester in 2017.
Odelusi was released on conditional bail and will be sentenced in May.