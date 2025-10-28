Leam Richardson celebrates Wigan Athletic's League One-title winning season and promotion to the Championship in 2022

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has been appointed as Reading’s new manager following the departure of Noel Hunt last weekend.

The 45-year-old has signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the Royals, keeping him at the Select Car Leasing Stadium until the summer of 2027.

Richardson was most recently at Rotherham United, having previously managed Wigan between 2020 and 2022, where he guided the Latics to the League One title and promotion to the Championship – an achievement which saw him named EFL League One Manager of the Season.

Hunt was relieved of his duties by Reading on Sunday following a poor start to their League One campaign, which left the Royals languishing in 19th in the league table.

Richardson will begin work with Reading immediately and has appointed Danny Schofield and James Beattie to his backroom staff at the club.

“I have admired Leam for some time,” said Reading chairman Rob Couhig.

“He is a coach and leader who embodies exactly the qualities we want at Reading Football Club – hard work, diligence, organisation and an absolute commitment to improving players.

“He achieved promotion from League One in extremely difficult circumstances and proved he can build success. He is humble, he is driven, and he builds strong, honest cultures – something I know Royals fans value and respect.

“Leam knows this division, he knows what a winning dressing room looks like, and he understands the standards required to get there. He is hungry, ambitious and determined to move this football club forward. We are delighted to welcome him to Reading.”

Richardson began his coaching journey with League Two side Accrington Stanley, where he twice stepped up as caretaker manager before being appointed permanently in 2012.

He later formed a strong partnership with Paul Cook, serving as his assistant manager at Chesterfield, Portsmouth and Wigan, achieving promotion with both Portsmouth and Wigan during that time.

He was appointed as manager of the Latics in April 2021 during a turbulent time of financial difficulties and administration at the club, but he stabilised the squad, prevented relegation and went on to lead the Latics to the League One title the following season.

Leeds-born Richardson most recently managed Rotherham in the Championship and now begins a new chapter with Reading as the Royals undergo a rebuild.