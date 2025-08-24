Former Wigan Athletic, Cardiff City and Watford man parts company with Ross County

By Paul Kendrick
Published 24th Aug 2025, 20:22 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2025, 20:24 BST
Don Cowie in action for Cardiff against Latics in February 2014, prior to his move to Wigan at the end of the campaignplaceholder image
Former Wigan Athletic and Scotland midfielder Don Cowie has left his position as manager of Ross County by mutual consent.

The 42-year-old had remained with County despite their relegation from the Scottish Premiership at the end of last season after a play-off defeat by Livingston.

placeholder image
However, after starting this season with a draw and a home loss to fellow promotion hopefuls St Johnstone and Partick Thistle respectively, Cowie has paid the price.

"Unfortunately, the start to our Championship season hasn’t been up to the standard to which we all expected," said Cowie, who played for Latics between 2014-16 under Uwe Rosler, Malky Mackay and Gary Caldwell.

"After conversations with the board, we have mutually agreed that it is in the best interest of the club that I would leave my position as manager.

"I believe the club has a squad of players capable of achieving its goal of returning to the Premiership, and I wish them the very best for the season ahead.

"In two spells I have spent over 15 years playing, coaching and managing this fantastic football club, and it has been an absolute privilege.

"A big thank you to everyone who has helped and supported me throughout my time at the club, and in particular Roy Macgregor and Steven Ferguson, who I’m very grateful to for the opportunity I was given

"Wishing the Staggies every success moving forward.”

Chief executive Steven Ferguson added:: “On behalf of everyone at the club, I want to express our gratitude to Don.

"He has conducted himself with great integrity throughout his tenure and has played an important role in developing both the squad and the culture of the football club.

"We wish him every success in the next chapter of his career.

"The board will meet in the coming days to discuss the best way forward and will begin the process of identifying and appointing a new manager as soon as possible.

"An interim coaching arrangement will be confirmed in due course.

"The focus of everyone at the club remains on securing our position in the Scottish Premiership; no further comment will be made at this time."

