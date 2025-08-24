Latics' fortunes dipped at Rotherham once key man Ryan Trevitt was forced off due to injury

Ryan Lowe has provided an update on the hamstring problem that saw Ryan Trevitt substituted during Wigan Athletic's 2-2 draw at Rotherham United on Saturday.

The on-loan Brentford man was running the show his way at the New York Stadium, putting Latics ahead - via a couple of deflections - with a fierce shot at the end of the first half.

He almost laid on a second goal for Callum Wright at the start of the second stanza before being forced off eight minutes after the restart.

From that moment on, Rotherham raised their game and led 2-1 heading into the closing stages, before substitute Paul Mullin rescued a point for the visitors with two minutes to go.

Leaving Lowe and all Latics fans sweating on the extent of Trevitt's injury issue.

"He had a tight hamstring," reported the Latics head coach. "He was getting it looked at during half-time, but he wanted to give it a go.

"There's no real damage at the moment, but he said he didn't want to risk it, and I'm all for that. Because I don't want to lose a player of Ryan's qualities for any length of time.

"He has that quality, where he's been, what he's done, but he spent a lot of last season injured, and we can't take any chances with that.

"He came off, he did the right thing, and it gives somebody else the opportunity to come on and do the same as what he was doing...and we fell short doing that."

When asked whether the game changed when Trevitt left the field, Lowe replied: "I'd agree with that 100 per cent.

"The game did get away from us when Ryan had to come off the pitch. But that should also give other players who come on to the pitch the opportunity to do the same thing.

"I also have to give Rotherham a little bit of credit for that, because they forced themselves on to us, and when that happens you've got to be solid enough, hard enough, strong enough to not let it affect you. There were certain elements of that game that affected us."