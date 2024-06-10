David Marshall has joined Malky Mackay's management team at Hibernian

Former Wigan Athletic and Scotland goalkeeper David Marshall will join the Hibernian football staff after announcing his retirement.

The 39-year-old has called time on a career that saw him make 670 first-team appearances and win 47 international caps.

Marshall shot to prominence in 2004 when he shut out Barcelona over two legs to help Celtic to a famous UEFA Cup win, after replacing the dismissed Rab Douglas at half-time in the first leg. The then 19-year-old had yet to make his league debut.

The Glasgow-born custodian had spells with Norwich, Cardiff, Hull, Wigan, Derby and QPR and became a national hero when his shoot-out save against Serbia sent Scotland to the Euro 2020 finals and ended a 23-year wait for an appearance at a major tournament.

Marshall started all three matches at the European Championship finals before joining Hibs in 2022, playing 86 times for the club and captaining the team for a season.

He will now become Hibernian’s technical performance manager under sporting director Malky Mackay. He has a master’s degree in Sports Directorship and previously joined the board of the Hibernian Community Foundation.

Marshall said: “Having made the decision to retire from football, I’m delighted to be given the opportunity in this role at the football club.

“I’ve got to know and understand the club over the last two seasons and I look forward to working closely with Malky Mackay to create an environment which can deliver success both on and off the pitch.

“This new role is a great opportunity for me to work across various different performance departments within the football club and to learn from Malky who has years of experience in the game.

“The fans’ support will be vital to our success and I know, as always, you’ll be there for the team, David Gray and his coaching staff. I am looking forward to getting started for the 2024/25 campaign.”

Marshall joined Latics from Hull in the summer of 2019, and made 40 appearances in his only season under Paul Cook.