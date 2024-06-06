Wigan Athletic boss makes squad admission - 'I want 90 per cent in by then'

Shaun Maloney has added two players to his Latics squad already - but he wants a few more as quickly as possible!

Shaun Maloney has revealed Wigan Athletic's reputation among Premier League clubs will allow them to hit the ground running this pre-season.

Latics have completed two pieces of business so far, securing season-long loan deals for Brentford winger Michael Olakigbe and Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay.

Both clubs provided loan players to Latics last term - Charlie Goode from Brentford, and James Balagizi and Luke Chambers from Liverpool.

And although not all the loans were successful, Maloney was able to maintain a working relationship with the clubs to ensure they were happy to do business again.

"We have a really good relationship with Brentford because of Charlie Goode, and we also have a really good relationship with Liverpool," said the Latics boss.

"I was really fond of James Balagizi, even though his loan didn't work because of minutes, but that relationship allowed us to have Luke Chambers as well.

"And it works both ways...I speak very honestly with these clubs, where I see the players, why I want to sign the players.

"They obviously want the players to develop, and I want that as well - but I also want to win."

Maloney was particularly pleased to get the deals done as early as possible, with one eye on June 24 - and the date the players return for pre-season training.

"The big thing was getting them here for the first day of pre-season," he said. "Michael really pushed for that, Brentford were the same, and we appreciate what these players and clubs are doing for us.

"Calvin's the same, I got the same feeling as I did from Michael, a real determination to succeed this season.

"I asked and requested for them to be here right from day one, and we worked very hard for that to happen.

“We have to try and get as many players as we can in the squad. We’re not going to rush into certain decisions or certain positions.

"But I would like to have as much of the squad - 90 per cent of the squad - with us starting pre-season, and on the trip to Hungary (in the first week of July).

“Experience tells me that the more work I can get into the players, the quicker they can adapt, and the quicker we can actually perform at a certain level.

"I know it doesn't always work like that, it's not always possible, but I have to keep pushing - as Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and Stevie (Gormal, head of recruitment) I'm sure are feeling all the time!"

The camp in Hungary will be a return to familiar ground, with Latics having spent a week there last summer.

“I really liked the pre-season we had last year," Maloney added. "Hungary is a brilliant place to train, we stay on-site, and we have the pitch next to the rooms we're staying in.

“It’s a really good atmosphere, and we go there to work. The weather helps, the conditions are perfect to get the work in.

"For now, we need to build the squad, and I think that’s why I am happy with the two lads who re-signed, and the two players we’ve managed to bring in.