Former Wigan Athletic chairman involved in 'imminent' Reading takeover
Talal Al Hammad - who was the Latics chairman during the Phoenix 2021 Ltd ownership - is understood to be involved in brokering the deal, which the Reading Chronicle are reporting as imminent.
Exclusivity is believed to be around the corner, which would pave the way for a much-needed change in ownership for the Royals.
Dai Yongge has been in discussions with a number of potential bidders since putting the club up for sale in October.
It's unclear how involved Al Hammad would be if and perhaps when the deal is concluded.
Latics are due to travel to Reading two days before Christmas Day.
Ironically, Latics’ relegation from the Championship was secured at Reading last season, in no small part due to the points deductions and off-field carnage which led to the former owners handing over to Mike Danson over the summer.
Al Hammad has been approached for comment.