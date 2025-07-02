Josh McEachran in action for Latics against Arsenal in the 2014 FA Cup semi-final

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Josh McEachran has joined League Two outfit Bristol Rovers on a two-year deal.

The 32-year-old, who spent time on loan with Latics from Chelsea during the 2013/14 campaign under Uwe Rosler, has recently left Championship side Oxford United.

Pirates head coach Darrell Clarke said: “I am delighted to welcome Josh to the club. He is calm on the ball and will bring vision, maturity and experience to our midfield.

“He is a brilliantly talented player and a top-level professional who will add quality and personality to our team on and off the pitch.”

After coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, McEachran also spent time on loan at Swansea City, Middlesbrough and Watford, before permanent spells at Brentford, Birmingham City and MK Dons.

Director of football Ricky Martin said: "Josh is a highly experienced, ball-playing midfielder whose ability will enable us to effectively control matches in the style of football we want to see from our squad.

“His education and upbringing in the game is second to none, maturing into a great leader with significant experience at the highest level.

"He will bring all those attributes and more to our dressing room and training ground, and be a vital part of setting a high standard at the club.”

McEachran, who played for Latics in the FA Cup semi-final defeat against Arsenal - which went all the way to a penalty shoot-out - added: “I am delighted to be here.

“Having met the gaffer and Ricky Martin, it became clear that this was a project I was really excited about and something that I wanted to be a part of.

“I am really excited to be here. I will give 110 per cent every game. Coming here in previous years, The Mem has always been a really tough place to visit.

"I’m looking forward to playing here and giving my all for these fans.”

McEachran made 11 appearances for Latics during his half-season stay.

He played for three-quarters of the FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal, before being replaced by fellow loanee Jack Collison – who missed a crucial penalty in the shoot-out defeat.