Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Marko Marosi has joined League One new-boys Port Vale on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old came through the ranks at Wigan, after joining from non-league outfit Barnoldswick Town in 2013.

Marosi, a former Slovakia Under-21 international, left Latics without playing a competitive match at senior level, moving to Doncaster Rovers in the summer of 2014.

Ironically, he was in goal for Rovers in the last game of the 2017-18 season against Latics, when Will Grigg scored the only goal of the game to give Paul Cook's men the League One title.

After spells at Coventry City - when he was named in the League One team of the year in 2019/20 - Shrewsbury Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cambridge United, he has joined Port Vale.

“Marko arrives at Vale Park with plenty of quality and experience, both at this level and above, so we’re delighted that he’s joining us," said Vale manager Darren Moore.

“He has proven over a number of years that he is a really talented goalkeeper, and we feel he is another addition that will really strengthen us going into the new season.

"He will add huge competition in the goalkeeping department."

One of Marosi’s rivals for the No.1 shirt will be another Latics old-boy, Ben Amos, who joined Vale last summer on a two-year deal after completing his contract at the Brick Community Stadium.

Amos’s final season with Latics was spent on the bench with Sam Tickle playing in all 46 league games in 2023/24.