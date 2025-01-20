Former Wigan Athletic chief favourite for League One vacancy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite for the managerial vacancy at Wycombe Wanderers.

The 45-year-old has been out of the game since being sacked by Rotherham United at the end of last season.

He'd only been in charge of the Millers for six months, but was unable to prevent the club from being relegated back to League One.

Wycombe are flying high in second spot in League One at the halfway mark.

However, their fine form saw manager Matt Bloomfield headhunted by Championship strugglers Luton Town earlier this month.

Richardson is currently 3/1 for the job, alongside Brentford assistant boss Claus Norgaard.

Steven Schumacher and Des Buckingham, who were recently sacked by Stoke City and Oxford United respectively, are rated 4/1 and 5/1, Andy Whing (8/1), Dean Holden (12/1) and Russell Martin

(20/1) also on the list.

Intriguingly, Rob Edwards, whose sacking at Luton paved the way for Bloomfield's move, is 25/1 to make the return journey.

Richardson was a huge success during his time with Latics – which was his first real role as a No.1 after stepping up from being Paul Cook’s assistant in 2020.

After steering Latics to the greatest of Great Escapes in his first season – with the club in administration for the majority of it – Richardson led the club to the League One title the following season.

The following campaign proved rather more difficult as, after a fine start, Latics dropped down the Championship table like a stone, and Richardson was relieved of his duties in November 2022.