Wigan Athletic given green light to make loan move permanent

Ollie Norburn has been given the green light to make permanent his loan move to Wigan Athletic - if his new club wants to pursue a summer swoop.

The 32-year-old midfielder joined Latics from Blackpool last Friday on loan for the rest of the campaign.

And he made his debut in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Stevenage, when he appeared as a second-half substitute for Scott Smith.

Ollie Norburn watches Harry McHugh play a pass during the on-loan Blackpool man's debut for Latics on Saturday

Norburn's contract at Blackpool is up in the summer, although the Seasiders are believed to have a clause in their favour that would allow them to trigger another 12 months.

However, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce - who managed Latics twice under Dave Whelan's ownership - has delivered a strong hint that Norburn will become a free agent at the end of the season.

When asked whether he thought the player had played his last game for Blackpool, Bruce replied: "I would think so."

Bruce also confirmed he didn't really want to lose Norburn this month, but understood the player's desire to secure first-team football.

“He was one that was frustrated that he wasn’t getting game time, and he wanted to go and play,” added Bruce in the Blackpool Gazette. “He’s not had the best of 18 months since he’s been here.

"He’s a great pro and a great lad, so I wish him the best of luck. It’s frustrating to lose him, but he’s out of contract in the summer.

"He looked at the situation and thought he wasn’t first-choice...and I confirmed that to him. I didn’t want him to go, but he’s 32 and wants to play, which I understand totally.”

Norburn himself pointed out the experience and leadership he would be bringing to Wigan after putting pen to paper.

"The club speaks for itself and I am delighted to be here," said the Bolton-born player. "I have spoken to the manager and Gregor (Rioch, sporting director) and understand their ambition and the potential of the squad.

"And I am looking forward to getting on board with that. The opportunity to come here is huge for myself and I want to get to the high levels of performance I know I can.

"I am really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get going. I have been captain at a few different clubs and I will hope to bring that experience and leadership to the group. It is a team full of talent and hopefully I can help bring out the best in them."

Rioch added: “We are very pleased to sign a player of Ollie’s calibre and quality, and I’d like to personally thank Blackpool for their support in enabling us to bring him to our football club. Ollie’s signing means we have now brought in five new faces into the squad with just over half of the January window behind us.

"We are delighted that, with the financial backing of our ownership group, three of those signings are on a permanent basis which was a big target for us. However, the opportunity to bring in a player of Ollie’s calibre and experience on loan until the end of the season was too good to turn down.”