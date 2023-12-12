Leam Richardson admitted he had 'a couple of personal things' to take care of on leaving Wigan Athletic, after being confirmed as Rotherham United's new manager.

Leam Richardson has been confirmed as the new manager of Championship strugglers Rotherham

The 44-year-old had been out of the game for more than 13 months after being sacked by Latics in November 2023.

Speaking to the media after signing a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Millers, he says that was a 'personal choice', and he's champing at the bit to get going.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You see yourself at a certain level, I've obviously worked at many football clubs, and experienced many successes," he said. "And you obviously want to continue that with your career.

"Rotherham, the level they're at, in the Championship, continues that, albeit we find ourselves in a place at the moment where it's going to be hard work."

On his 'year out' he said: "Listen, it was a personal choice...I've been managing and coaching at football clubs for the last 14 years, at different football clubs and different environments.

"I chose to have that time off for personal reasons, a couple of things happened in my personal life that deserved that time. And for the time I've managed to have off, I've been very grateful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'd been doing it for 14 years at different football clubs so it was nice to take that break. And it was good to get around different football clubs, different people, different mentors and to watch football from afar.

"I have been very pleased, very humbled, by the opportunities I have been offered, but there were some I couldn't accept and give my attention to for personal reasons. But it comes to a point where the love of football and the tingles down your spine start to kick in again.

"When the opportunity that matches your aspirations comes you can't ignore it.

"It would be very easy to shy away from a challenge, but I've never shied away from a challenge in my life. This is one that I will meet head on."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richardson, who takes over with Rotherham rock bottom of the Championship, eight points adrift of safety, also spoke of his time with Latics during his unveiling.

"We had a couple of seasons in the Championship before we went into administration," he added. "We were crowned champions in League One to go back into the Championship.

"We were going along nicely and at one point were four points off the top three, and it's well documented there were a few off-field incidents.

"I wouldn't be here if I wasn't a real big believer in my own ability and what we've got within the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I've never been one not to shy away from a challenge, if you look at my CV. I'm yet to come to a challenge where I haven't met the expectations."

On his new home, he added: "I've been here many times in the opposition dug-out, and been fortunate to walk away with the three points, and it's not easy.

"The relationship behind some of the fans behind the away dug-out, I've probably always got a relationship with a few of them!