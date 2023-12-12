Shaun Maloney believes Wigan Athletic are ahead of where they planned to be heading into the festive period - but with plenty of scope for improvement.

Shaun Maloney is pleased with the way things are going - but believes Latics are capable of more in the New Year

Latics have successive Saturday trips to Port Vale and Reading coming up, before the Boxing Day visit of Derby - which will mark the halfway point in the campaign.

Their current tally on 23 points from 20 matches - including an eight-point deduction - has them safely in mid-table, one victory off the top half.

With the side also having an FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United and an EFL Trophy round of 16 clash at Doncaster to look forward to, Maloney can rightly feel happy about the way things are going.

Albeit, with a steely determination to strive for more in the New Year.

"I would say, at the moment, we are still beyond the expectations of where we expected to be," he said. "With how the pre-season went, and the difficulties in terms of the transfer embargo, I am really happy with the squad we've managed to put together, and what they've done so far.

"That said, I still think there's loads more we can do better, we can be even better with and without the ball, and in every area. In terms of the league situation, I'd say we're probably just about in front of expectations.

"But in terms of the cups, we're really happy, and this is why the Manchester United game is such a great draw for us.

"I said at the start of the season I wanted a cup run, and back then it wasn't about financial reasons so much as the kudos of getting a Premier League club here. It's the same with the EFL Trophy, there's also a huge carrot at the end of that, which the supporters can enjoy if we can get back to a final at Wembley.

"I know we're still a long way off, but it's a reminder that there's so much that's still achievable this season, while we're still a decent distance away from the bottom four. But I still want more, I still think there's something achievable that no club has achieved before.