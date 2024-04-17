Former Wigan Athletic chief parts company with relegated Rotherham United

Leam Richardson has left Rotherham after only five months in charge

The 44-year-old - who led Latics to the League One title in 2021-22, after steering them to the greatest of Great Escapes the previous season after administration - was only in the role for five months.

He succeeded Matt Taylor in December with the club bottom of the table, but the Millers won only two of their 24 matches under his charge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are currently 22 points below the safety mark with three games to play.

Assistant boss Rob Kelly, who was part of Richardson's backroom staff at Wigan, has also left Rotherham.

"Rotherham United can confirm that the club have parted company with first team head coach Leam Richardson with immediate effect," read a club statement.

"Leam was appointed in December 2023, taking charge of 24 matches in all competitions during that time. Assistant head coach Rob Kelly has also left the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Everyone at Rotherham United would like to thank Leam and Rob for all their efforts and wish them well for the future.

"The search to appoint a new first team manager is already under way, with further communication to follow in due course."

Richardson had been expected to be given the summer to try to steady the ship, having been able to bring in only three players – including Charlie Wyke on loan from Wigan – during the January transfer window.