What the new EFL/Sky TV deal means for Wigan Athletic and their fans at home and abroad

The new EFL/Sky deal means no more iFollow and club streaming services in the UK

The move will see all midweek fixtures in the Championship, League One and League Two being screened live on Sky Sports, starting from next season.

It means well in excess of 1,000 matches will be available to football fans from the comfort of their own homes until the end of the 2028-29 campaign.

“From next season (2024/25), a new rights agreement between the EFL and Sky Sports comes into effect, making Sky Sports the home of the EFL," read an EFL statement.

"With over 1,000 EFL fixtures live on Sky Sports via Sky and NOW each season, iFollow will cease to offer domestic live video coverage of EFL matches.

“The update comes as the EFL begins a five-year rights deal with Sky Sports and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs.

“As part of the ground-breaking partnership with Sky Sports, fans will be able to access more action than ever before from across the EFL's three divisions, as well as every game of the Carabao Cup and Bristol Street Motors Trophy.”

Sky have committed to broadcasting a minimum of 328 Championship matches, 248 League One matches, 248 League Two matches, all 15 play-off matches, all 93 Carabao Cup matches and all 127 EFL Trophy matches.

The arrangement will be made up of guaranteed payments of £895m and £40m in marketing benefits.

"In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming destination available on TV and mobile devices," read a Sky statement.

"Non-Sky subscribers can stream all the EFL action and get access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, contract-free with a NOW Day or Month Membership.

"The new deal represents a 50 per cent increase on the value of the current rights agreement, and will see significantly enhanced exposure for all EFL clubs provided through on-air and digital support from Sky Sports to promote EFL competitions, clubs, and community initiatives.

"Each league weekend fixture round will see 10 live EFL fixtures shown. Five matches will be shown from the Championship, and supporters of League One and League Two teams will now benefit from greater coverage than ever before, with five of their games being broadcast live.

"For the first time ever, fans will also be able to watch every match from the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy.

"All opening, final day, and midweek fixtures in the EFL will be shown live, as will all games played on Bank Holidays including Easter, Boxing Day and New Year's Day, alongside the matches played in League One and League Two during international breaks."

Happily, the move will not affect international supporters, and their ability to follow clubs like Wigan Athletic from overseas.