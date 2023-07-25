The ex-Standish High School and Winstanley College student - and lifelong Latics fan - was made redundant when the administrators moved in at the DW in the summer of 2020.

Jackson helped out in an unpaid capacity during that period, and also during the recent process of Latics finding new ownership.

Jonathan Jackson is back in football at League Two Salford City

And his skillset made him an obvious choice for the ambitious Ammies.

“The potential of the club was a very compelling narrative," he said. "The ambition of the owners to grow Salford City and compete at the highest level possible was evident immediately from my initial conversations with the directors.

"We know how competitive football is in this country, especially in the north west of England, but I think Salford has got something unique about it.

"The rapid growth of the club over the last few years has been interesting to watch and I know the plan is to continue that trajectory.

“So much good work has been done already to get the club from non-league to be a League Two club, and I’m excited to now be part of that journey and to help drive it as far as possible.

"But at the same time maintaining the authentic spirit of the club and its connection with the community and the supporters.

"I think it’s really important to keep those foundations as the club grows, and I have good experience of dealing with the challenges that arise when football clubs develop at a fast pace.

“Pre-season is a great time to join a football club. It’s been great to get to meet everybody, people have been very welcoming and it’s a great football club with football experience from non-league to the Champions League.

"I have been impressed with the really strong team ethic here, and it’s been particularly enjoyable to meet people who’ve been at the football club for a long time and have seen the club grow so quickly.

"Hearing about the history of Salford and the part that the Club plays in the community has been fascinating.

"The club’s story, the dedication of my new colleagues and the ambition of the owners continue to create a unique story.

“I am fortunate to have had extensive experience in football both during successful times and very challenging periods.

"Participating in the Premier League and EFL meetings over a number of years and having been responsible for every part of the operation of a football club has helped me to understand the unique challenges that football throws at the senior management team – especially financially.

"I intend to use that experience to assist Nicky (Butt, CEO) and the rest of the management team to bring further success to Salford City.

“Hopefully I can help in different areas of the club’s operations, starting with creating a financial model and we will use that financial model as a framework to achieve the club’s short and long-term objectives.

"The club has competed in League Two for four seasons and I am aware that there is a strong desire to push on.

"I am sure that we will have everybody working together to try to achieve success this season and continue the impressive progress that Salford has achieved so far. I am delighted to be part of the team!”