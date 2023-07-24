For Shaun Maloney, there was a time not so long ago that seeing Wigan Athletic on the start line seemed like an impossible dream.

Which is why the Latics manager's glass will always remain half-full when it comes to shaping the future under new owner Mike Danson.

Shaun Maloney is already hard at work on the Latics rebuild

"We lost the CEO, we lost the rest of the board, and it felt like I had to be here on a daily basis around the place, for the people at the stadium and the training ground," said Maloney.

"For them, it's their lives, their livelihoods, their families...people's families are reliant on their jobs, their income.

"When you see that under serious threat, you see things, emotions come out, and that's what affected me the most.

"It was hard because I'd loved to have been able to give people more information that I was able to.

"I was trying to give Mr Danson clarity on how the football structure looked, and it's been well documented how the financial situation had run completely out of control.

"I tried to bring clarity on how we could bring that back towards a much more stable position, over the next season, two seasons, three seasons, under that model.

"But, look, I'm also very ambitious about where this club could go, and we will be pushing to get back in the Championship in the next few years.

"Our immediate priority has to be to stay in this league, and to stabilise the club.

"But when we get back to a certain level, we can't be shouting about it.

"It's got to be a very different way of how the club is run.

"We have to do our work quietly and in a humble way...while also encouraging the supporters to be excited about where we're headed."

Until Wigan-born billionaire Danson appeared on the scene, there was a very possibility - more like probability - Latics would have ceased to exist as we know it.

And Maloney is determined to reward the new owner by delivering his dream of a self-sustainable football club - but not one lacking in ambition.

"He was very clear on where the club has to get to, within the football structure, and the financial responsibilities," added Maloney.

"But at the same time we still have those ambitions of where we want to get to.

"I'm very aware of my responsibility within that structure, in terms of every department in the football club.

"We have to get as close to self-sustainable as we can, while still continuing to push our levels as best we can.

"I loved being in the Championship, I really loved it.

"But we need to make sure we stay in League One, and stabilise the club, before we look at getting back there.

"Within that, I have to change the way we play, and I think you saw in the last month of the season that improvement came at a really dramatic rate.

"That won't happen overnight, but I want the fans to have a team they can be proud of coming to watch.

