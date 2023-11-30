Former Wigan Athletic defender Joe Bennett has signed a short-term deal with League One rivals Oxford United.

Joe Bennett has joined Oxford as a free agent after leaving Latics in the summer

The 33-year-old left Wigan in the summer after two injury-plagued campaigns.

He has been without a club in recent months, but Oxford have moved to plug a gap following an injury to first-choice Greg Leigh.

“I came in and had a look around on Monday and it is very impressive," said Bennett.

"The new gaffer has good ideas and wants to push on from where the club currently is and that appeals to me. I’ve stayed fit, I feel ready and I can’t wait to get started.”

Oxford head coach Des Buckingham said: “Joe has played most of his football at a higher level, but knows this league and his experience will be a great help for what is predominantly a young group.

"Greg Leigh’s injury means Joe will come in and compete on the left-side of defence straight away."

Oxford head of recruitment Ed Waldron, said: “Joe is highly experienced and a really good character. He knows his role in the team, likes to get forward from defence and has a really good delivery.

"This move works for all of us - we get competition for a key position and Joe gets a chance to impress and show what he can do."